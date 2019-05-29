Comcast Business Powers Increased Connectivity for The Kraft Group and the New England Patriots

BOSTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced that it is enabling the Kraft Group, the holding company of the Kraft family's many businesses, including the New England Patriots, to increase connectivity by 10-fold with speeds up to 1 Gig. They will also provide the X1 for Business experience in all 88 luxury suites at Gillette Stadium along with video service on more than 1,000 other HDTVs throughout the complex.

Through this agreement, Comcast Business services will power Internet access for the Kraft Group organization's employees and host the New England Patriots' digital infrastructure which routinely posts and uploads multiple large video files each day. As a result, the organization will increase its flexibility through cloud-based storage and applications as well as strong bandwidth and data flow through Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI) services. Plus, the increased connectivity provides the framework and backbone for future connected offerings at the stadium.

"The New England Patriots are dedicated to providing a world-class experience for our fans – both inside and outside of Gillette Stadium," said Murray Kohl, vice president of sales for the Kraft Group. "Our employees who connect our fans to the team will be able to do even more with the dedicated 1 Gig connections which are up to 10 times faster speeds than our legacy provider was able to handle for us. Comcast Business has already proven to be a reliable partner by establishing Gig-speed connectivity when the team visited Atlanta for the championship game earlier this year."

Gillette Stadium will also be one of the first arenas in the country to have all of the flat screen TVs in the luxury suites equipped with X1 for Business, which will make it easier for fans to find what they want to watch before the game or during halftime with the power of the X1 voice remote. X1 for Business also allows you to watch a program and pull up a sports content companion called the X1 Sports App so you can see team and player profiles, statistics and real-time, game-specific data at the same time.

Comcast Business also provides services and solutions for the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and other major throughout the United States.

"Leading sports franchises like the Patriots have high expectations for seamless connectivity every day, not just game days," said Barry Bader, vice president of Comcast Business in the Greater Boston Region. "Comcast Business is actively redefining the experience at stadiums across the country – and this agreement with the Kraft Group will support the organization's vision for a world-class experience rooted in connectivity and convenience."

