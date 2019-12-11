Comcast Business Takes the Stage with Walnut Street Theatre

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced that Walnut Street Theatre is utilizing Comcast Business services to propel the theatre's digital transformation and artist and audience experience.

The Walnut Street Theatre, founded in 1809 in the Washington Square West neighborhood of Philadelphia, is America's oldest theatre. It is also the Official State Theatre of Pennsylvania, and a National Historic Landmark. With two stages, over 15 shows a year, and more than 50,000 season ticket holders, the Walnut Street Theatre is also the most subscribed theatre company in the world. The Walnut Street Theatre also has the largest education program of any regional theatre in the United States.

This past May, the Walnut Street Theatre announced a major expansion beginning in 2020 to add another 400-seat theatre-in the-round, public restaurant and enhanced box office and concessions to meet the needs of a modern audience. And, to keep up with the technology behind it all, they needed a reliable service provider that could deliver a robust internet and WiFi connection. Walnut Street Theatre turned to Comcast Business to provide Ethernet Dedicated Internet, Business Internet and a private WiFi connection for employees and visiting designers.

"Technology is the backbone of every production, and by choosing Comcast Business, we're now in the position to keep up with the rapid pace of innovation," said Mark Sylvester, Managing Director of Walnut Street Theatre. "No matter where they are, our designers can now share large design files within seconds, and when in the rehearsal hall or theatre during technical rehearsals, we're able to provide fast, reliable WiFi to the entire stage crew."

Walnut Street Theatre is also working hand-in-hand with Comcast Business during the expansion project to determine and provide additional services needed to support the theatre's continued growth.

"Even today's oldest theatres have had to undergo digital transformations to align with the industry's emerging shift in technology," said Michael Louden, Vice President of Business Services for Comcast's Freedom Region. "Our work with Walnut Street Theatre is a prime example of how our leading technology solutions can help transform operations behind the scenes for an enriched audience experience."

