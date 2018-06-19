Comcast, CTNext, District Innovation And Venture Center, & Elm City Innovation Collaborative Join Forces For New Haven's Continued Growth

Comcast has committed nearly $700,000 of cash and in-kind services toward the center. Through the Innovation Places program, CTNext and Elm City Innovation Collaborative have awarded the project a grant totalling $850,000 over the next five years.

This relationship emphasizes inclusive innovation and community collaboration and is actively putting new investments behind educational programming efforts and space expansion in the coming months. All of these efforts are designed to enhance District New Haven's ability to use shared resources and space in a way that moves the New Haven region forward.

A 106,000 square foot mixed-use development at the former Department of Transportation building on James Street, the District New Haven project was formally announced when it broke ground in 2016. The 9-acre site was a remediated brownfield that has been transformed into a technology hub and innovation campus with flexible coworking spaces, office spaces ranging from 1,000-25,000 square feet, a media studio, a restaurant and beer garden, an athletic club, an outdoor amphitheater, and a kayak and paddleboard launch designed to reactivate the Mill River waterfront.

"Effectively recycling a former transit hub, District New Haven is a breakthrough technology campus for the new economy. New Haven is proud to support its development into what will be an attractive asset for the city and the state," Mayor Toni N. Harp said. "In partnership with Comcast and the Elm City Innovation Collaborative, which is funded by the state's Innovation Places program, District New Haven will provide world-class training so city residents can learn the skills necessary to compete and thrive in the digital economy."

"District New Haven is a shining example of how community-focused partners, like CTNext, are helping to drive innovation and accelerate growth for Connecticut's most promising startups. These collaborative initiatives assist in developing a strong workforce, fostering new enterprises and attracting firms to relocate or expand operations to New Haven and across the State," said Senate President Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven).

Comcast is committed to fostering inclusion through innovation and technology and is a natural ally in this initiative. As Connecticut's leader in connectivity and mobility, Comcast is providing the Innovation Center with a multi-gigabit (Gbps) high speed Internet connection, including a full deployment of Comcast Business VoiceEdge®, a hosted cloud-based telephone system; Comcast Business video service, including X1 for business; and Xfinity WiFi, which will be deployed throughout the District New Haven campus. Additionally, Comcast will work with the District to produce and run public service announcements to promote the campus and its events.

"Comcast is pleased to make this commitment with our partners and provide resources for the betterment of the workforce and workplace in New Haven. We believe our technology will play a critical role in helping District New Haven reach its innovation goals, while our investment will help develop the community for the digital economy," said Paul Savas, vice president of Comcast Business in Comcast's Western New England Region, which is headquartered in Connecticut.

"Comcast is a real partner and catalyst to our organization's mission of improving the outcomes of the region's entrepreneurial and technology ecosystem," said David Salinas, founder of the District Innovation and Venture Center, a 501c3 located in the District New Haven campus. "As a result of their investment we have been able to rally the support of additional partners and vendors and will be announcing education and workforce development programming in critical areas starting with Software Engineering and Data Science."

"This is exactly the type of public-private partnership that we believe will fuel the growth of the knowledge-based economy in our state," said Glendowlyn Thames, executive director of CTNext. "The District has the ability to assemble a community of entrepreneurs and companies that will inspire new and innovative thinking and spur the growth of companies and jobs in the city and the region."

Elinor Slomba, Implementation Manager for the Elm City Innovation Collaborative, funded by CTNext, adds, "This project supports our mission to build on New Haven's strengths as a city that nutures innovative companies and hubs. It's amazing to see a project of this magnitude flip the switch and open for business."

About District New Haven

District New Haven is the only full-service business campus in the northeast using real estate to create entrepreneurial density, excitement and an ecosystem that's purpose is to support and retain innovative people and the businesses they power. A one-stop campus that facilitates all stages of innovation and economic growth through small to mid-sized Office Spaces, coworking, rich amenities, education/workforce development, community, early-stage investment and incubation of startups.

About District Innovation and Venture Center

District Innovation and Venture Center is a 501c3 with a mission of using space to create resources and opportunities to improve the outcomes of the regions business ecosystem. Our focus is technology talent development, community and entrepreneurial support.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice and TV solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by a next-generation, fiber-based network, and backed by 24/7 technical support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Ethernet market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as its fastest growing provider and service provider of the year.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and also provides these services to businesses. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About CTNext

CTNext is Connecticut's go-to resource for entrepreneurial support. The goal of the program is to build a more robust community of entrepreneurs and to accelerate startup growth by providing access to talent, space, industry expertise, services, skill development and capital to foster innovation and create jobs for people in Connecticut. CTNext launched in 2012 and has more than 2,000 members in its network. To learn more, visit www.ctnext.com.

About Elm City Innovation Collaborative

Building upon New Haven's strengths as a city that supports innovative companies, this initiative launched last year with funding from CTNext. See www.elmcityinnovationcollaborative.com for more details.

