Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont

The service is now available in Berlin, Bethel, Braintree, Brookfield, Calais, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Greensboro, Hardwick, Hyde Park, Johnson, Middlesex, Montpelier, Moretown, Morristown, Morrisville, Plainfield, Randolph, Rochester, Walden, Waterbury, Worcester and Woodbury, Vermont.

Comcast's new 1 Gigabit Internet service uses DOCSIS 3.1 technology that makes it possible to deliver ultra-fast speeds over the existing communications lines that are already in most homes and neighborhoods. To enjoy the service, all customers need to do is install a new DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem.

"With the launch of our 1 Gigabit service, we continue to deliver an unparalleled Internet experience for our customers in terms of speed, control and reliability," said Michael Parker, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Western New England Region, which includes Vermont. "We've increased internet speeds 17 times in the past 17 years and we will continue to bring customers the absolute fastest speeds possible by proactively investing in our advanced, high performance network."

With a 1 Gigabit connection, customers can:

Download a 5 Gigabyte HD movie in 40 seconds;

Download a 600 Megabyte TV episode in four seconds;

Download a 150 Megabyte music album in two seconds; and

Download 15 Gigabyte video game in two minutes

Comcast Business is also offering DOCSIS 3.1-based internet service to business customers in Vermont. With the continued roll out of its gig-speed network, Comcast's "Business Internet 1 Gig" and "Business Internet 500" speed tiers are now available to business customers in the area using the company's existing network, without the need for any costly or disruptive construction of new network facilities.

Businesses of all sizes are moving to cloud-based operations models and placing a premium on high-capacity, high-performance internet connectivity. DOCSIS 3.1 business internet service from Comcast Business unleashes a new option for accessing gigabit speeds in any business environment – whether a distributed enterprise with locations across the country or a small business with only a handful of locations. The speed and cost efficiencies afforded by Comcast Business's gig-speed network make it ideally suited for businesses across several industries such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, education and government.

Comcast has invested billions of dollars in its network, locally and nationally, to meet consumer demand, and it has now increased speeds 17 times in 17 years, delivering speeds from 15 Mbps up to 2 Gbps for residential customers and up to 10 Gbps for business customers.

Today's announcement follows a number of moves Comcast has made to enhance its high-speed Internet offerings, including an expansion of its national Wi-Fi network, which now includes 19 million hotspots; doubling its network capacity every 18 to 24 months; and introducing xFi, a free platform that lets customers personalize, manage and control their home Wi-Fi experience.

The everyday price for Residential Gigabit service is $104.95 a month, without a term contract, and a promotional price of $89.99 a month for 12 months is being offered. New and existing customers can visit Xfinity.com/gig to learn about the new service and request additional information.

Pricing for Comcast Business services varies based on a variety of factors including a business's physical address, number of locations to be served, and the services to which the business currently subscribes. Customers can contact their local Comcast salesperson for more information. Businesses already served by Comcast can upgrade to Business Internet 1 Gig or Business Internet 500 by visiting business.comcast.com/gig.

Comcast also offers Internet Essentials, the nation's largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program that provides low-cost broadband service for $9.95 a month, digital training and discounted computers for eligible low-income families.

