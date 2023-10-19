COMCAST LAUNCHES LIVE AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETING SERVICES AT SIX GREATER PHILADELPHIA XFINITY STORE LOCATIONS

Comcast supports the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf with $25,000 grant to further Digital Equity

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to digital inclusion and accessibility, Comcast today announced the availability of live American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting services at six Xfinity Store locations in Greater Philadelphia. Customers who need ASL support can stop into any Philadelphia Xfinity Store, where representatives will utilize ASL Video Remote Interpreting (VRI) to access a live interpreter provided by partner, Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD). Comcast is the first telecommunications retailer in the country to offer live, on-demand, remote ASL interpreting services in stores to better serve customers.

Demonstration of the live American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting services now available at six Greater Philadelphia Xfinity Store locations.

Offering ASL live interpreting services in stores is part of Comcast's ongoing commitment towards closing the digital divide and making its products and services accessible to everyone. Stores in Philadelphia, alongside those in St. Augustine, FL, San Jose, CA, and Frederick, MD, are training sales associates to participate in the ASL pilot. The company aims to make the service available at retail locations nationwide in the coming months.

The participating Greater Philadelphia area stores are:

Center City : 1429 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania , 19102

: 1429 Walnut Street, , 19102 City Ave: 4504B City Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19131-1509

City Ave. 19131-1509 Havertown : 116 W Township Line Road, Unit 500, Havertown, PA 19083-5235

: 116 W Township Line Road, Unit 500, 19083-5235 King of Prussia : 130 Town Square Place, King of Prussia, PA 19406-1500

: 130 Town Square Place, 19406-1500 Northeast Shopping Center: 9173 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19114

19114 Northeast Tower: 4640 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia , PA19124-2300

The American Community Survey (ACS) estimates that 3.6% of the U.S. population is "deaf or have serious difficulty hearing." Additionally, according to Pew Research Center, 23% of people with disabilities say they never go online with 57% saying they do not have a home broadband connection. That's why, through Comcast's Project UP initiative, the company is working to address and break down the unique barriers to connectivity through a series of efforts, including Internet Essentials, Lift Zones, and skill development and training.

"At Comcast, providing a world class customer experience is our top priority," said Thomas Wlodkowski, Comcast Vice President for Accessibility. "We believe that this ASL video remote interpreting service will make the in-store experience more welcoming and efficient for our Deaf or Hard-of-Hearing customers and retail associates."

"Comcast continues to show their commitment to providing accessible customer experiences for Deaf communities," said Christopher Soukup, Chief Executive Officer of Communication Service for the Deaf. "By expanding their offerings from online support in American Sign Language to in-store services, they are setting a clear model for all organizations on what it means to provide equitable and inclusive experiences for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing individuals."

Additionally, Comcast announced a $25,000 digital equity grant for community partner, Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. The grant builds upon previous collaborations to broaden the scope of digital inclusion for the city's Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community, including a program for deaf and hard of hearing young adults interested in pursuing careers in the technology field.

"PSD is thrilled to continue its partnership with Comcast to ensure Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing children have access to all forms of technology, and that the Deaf community is welcomed and valued as Xfinity customers," said Melissa Draganac-Hawk, Head of School for Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. "We are extremely grateful to Comcast for this significant investment in our students, especially those who wish to explore careers in technology. We look forward to building this partnership, and to expanding digital inclusion to include new opportunities for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing students."

About Comcast's Accessibility Program

For more than a decade, Comcast has invested in making its products, technology, and experiences accessible to the widest possible audience while opening new doors to independence for people with disabilities. These innovations include the Large Button Voice Remote, voted USA Today's Best Accessible Design remote in 2023, and the Xfinity Adaptive Web Remote. To learn more about Comcast's groundbreaking accessibility work, visit corporate.comcast.com/accessibility.

