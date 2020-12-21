Comcast Launching 10 WiFi-Connected "Lift Zones" In Greater Boston Area

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast today announced plans to equip 10 different locations in the Boston area with WiFi-connected "Lift Zones" over the next few months. Working with its network of nonprofit partners, Comcast will be providing robust WiFi coverage at safe spaces in the City of Boston and beyond that are expected to help thousands of low-income students get online and do their homework.

Lift Zones will feature free WiFi provided by Comcast, which allows students to work on laptops simultaneously so they can successfully participate in distance learning. This initiative provides free connectivity inside partner community centers for the next three years.

"We know that our families – youth and their parents – have a fundamental need for access to crucial resources like WiFi Lift Zones, bridging the gap when at-home connectivity may not be available," said William Morales, Commissioner of Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF). "Thanks to Comcast, we look forward to connecting many of our community centers with this super-charged WiFi to provide a dynamic learning environment for our kids."

Lift Zone sites complement Comcast's Internet Essentials program, which has helped connect more than 8 million low-income people to the Internet at home since 2011.

"We are proud to partner with community organizations across the Greater Boston Region and equip them with fast WiFi service to provide kids with safe and reliable connectivity to learn, keep up with school and expand their educational opportunities," said Trevor Arp, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Greater Boston Region. "We believe that these Lift Zones will provide another choice and make it convenient for folks to connect at a trusted local nonprofit location."

Future Comcast Lift Zone sites at Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) in the City of Boston:

East Boston : BCYF Paris Street

BCYF Paris Street North End: BCYF Nazzaro

BCYF Nazzaro Roxbury : BCYF Tobin

BCYF Tobin South Boston : BCYF Condon

BCYF Condon South End: BCYF Blackstone Community Center

Future Comcast Lift Zone sites in the Greater Boston region include Gateway Cities such as:

Brockton : Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South Lawrence : Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence

Boys & Girls Club of Lynn: YMCA of Metro North Lynn

YMCA of Metro North Lynn Manchester, NH : Boys & Girls Club of Manchester

Boys & Girls Club of Taunton : Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

Several more Boston area Lift Zone locations are currently under consideration, with the goal to have all locations installed in 2021.

