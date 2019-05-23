Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $102,500 In Scholarships To 38 Maryland High School Seniors

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded approximately $102,500 in scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year to 38 Maryland students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $33 million has been awarded to nearly 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.

"Our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Mary McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Beltway Region. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast, joined by James D. Fielder, Ph.D., Secretary of Maryland's Higher Education Commission, and other local elected officials and school administrators, recognized the students at a special event held at the Governor Calvert House in Annapolis on Wednesday, May 22. One student, Shane Shakoor, a resident of Towson and student at Loch Raven High School, was selected to receive an additional $7,500 Comcast Founders Scholarship — instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

"Congratulations to all of our students for being recognized for excelling in your community service, academic and leadership achievements," said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. "Thank you, Comcast, for being part of our commitment to strengthen Maryland's communities and invest in our students' educational futures."

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.

2019 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Recipients from Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Abigail Hayes of Glen Burnie High School

Layla Tiberio of Northeast High School in Pasadena

Baltimore City

Jafre Chase of Baltimore School for the Arts

Sarah Oliver of Bryn Mawr School

Baltimore County

Fopefoluwa Atanda of Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore

Emerson Daniel of Garrison Forest School in Owings Mills

Heather Howard of Chesapeake High School in Essex

Adam Lamberti of McDonogh School in Owings Mills

Donyell Logan of Eastern Technical High School in Essex

Robert Meloni of Dulaney High School in Timonium

Shane Shakoor of Loch Raven High School in Towson

Jenifer Solorzano of Parkville High School

Carroll County

Alexa Hayman of Westminster High School

Erin Ko of Century High School in Sykesville

Charles County

Ryan Henry of Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head

Frederick County

Tanner Dixon of Frederick High School

Michael Farrell Jr. of Tuscarora High School in Frederick

Sanjana Jha of Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick

Michele Newkirk of Middletown High School

Harford County

Rebecca Bracken of Havre De Grace High School

Lolayemi Olulola Charles of Aberdeen High School

Howard County

Nia Anderson of Hammond High School in Columbia

Caleb Park of Long Reach High School in Columbia

Montgomery County

Alice Kahkajian of Colonel Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville

Tanya Kambou of Winston Churchill High School in Potomac

Grace Kim of Poolesville High School

Sahana Kundu of Poolesville High School

Jennifer Manrique of Springbrook High School in Silver Spring

Grace Schuler of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney

Kayla Tomas of James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring

Betty Xiong of Colonel Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville

Prince George's County

Timothy Mangen of Bowie High School

Tracy Pham of St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel

Amy Rivera of Elizabeth Seton High School in Bladensburg

Jasmine Tate of Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt

Wicomico County

Dylan Bennish of Parkside High School in Salisbury

Taylor Dodd of Parkside High School in Salisbury

Worcester County

Ethan Scheiber of Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin

