Comcast NBCuniversal Awards $110,000 In Scholarships To 101 Maryland High School Seniors

"All of our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners show a strong commitment to their communities and academic achievement," said Mary McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Beltway Region. "We are honored to recognize their accomplishments and look forward to supporting them as they further their education."

Comcast, joined by Bridgette Lundfelt, Director of the Governor's Office of Community Initiatives, Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch, and other local elected officials and school administrators, recognized the students at a special event held at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis on Wednesday, May 16. One student, Leah Swindler, a senior at Friendly High School in Prince George's County, was selected to receive an additional $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship — instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

"I want to congratulate each and every one of these exceptional students and recognize them for their impressive achievements," said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. "Comcast's commitment to our children by investing in their educations is commendable and I am excited to follow these students' journeys as they help shape the future of our state and our nation."

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community. Visit here to learn more.

2018 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Recipients from Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Uday Aryal of Arundel High School in Gambrills

Sara Baldwin of South River High School in Edgewater

Trinity Cook of Old Mill High School in Millersville

Josseline Rodriguez of St. Mary's High School in Annapolis

Rebekah Rodriguez of Broadneck High School in Annapolis

Cesar Ruiz de Castilla of Annapolis High School

LaQuevia Samuel of Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove in Brooklyn Park

Jessica Schneck of North County High School in Glen Burnie

Emma Shakan of Chesapeake High School in Pasadena

Baltimore City

Timothy Alston of National Academy Foundation High School

Yvette Bailey-Emberson of Baltimore School for the Arts

Cassandra Balius of Reginald F. Lewis High School

Riona Blaine of Forest Park High School

Lacey Dixon of Mercy High School

Joshua Fitzgerald of Gilman School

Cecy Granados of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

Cache` Harris of Western High School

Quiasia James of Edmondson-Westside High

Ye Rin Kim of Bryn Mawr School

Aleem Prince of Patterson High School

Mercedes Thompson of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

Clarity Willoughby of Carver Vocational Technical High School

Cheree Johnson of Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy

Baltimore County

Afkar AlWakil of Randallstown High School

Alexandra Charney of Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson

Delaram Doorandish of Dulaney High School in Lutherville-Timonium

Cydney Ellis of Pikesville High School

William Flynn of Jemicy School in Owings Mills

Leanne Garten of Garrison Forest School in Owings Mills

Jamie Givens of McDonogh School in Owings Mills

Abigail Lerman of Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School in Pikesville

Joan Maingi of Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore

Savannah McShane of Western School of Technology and Environmental Science in Catonsville

Noor Nabulsi of St. Timothy's School in Stevenson

Jennifer Nguyen of Owings Mills High School

Alyssa Perna of George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson

Savannah Taylor of Kenwood High School in Essex

Calvert County

John Dodsworth of Calvert High School in Prince Frederick

Morgan Miller of Northern High School in Owings

Caitlyn Tolomei of Huntingtown High School

Caroline County

Rachel Jessee of Colonel Richardson High School in Federalsburg

Alison Ward of North Caroline High School in Ridgley

Carroll County

Erin Delph of Carroll Christian Schools in Westminster

Sarah Engles of Century High School in Sykesville

Rosemary Jones of Manchester Valley High School

Mariana Yeager of Westminster Senior High School

Cecil County

Gina Handley of North East High School

Lauren Pahutski of Rising Sun High School in North East

Charles County

Elisha Anne Barrientos of Southern Maryland Christian Academy in White Plains

Madisyn Clark of St. Charles High School in Waldorf

Loryn Cottle of La Plata High School

De'Leon La Fleur of Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf

Ashley Smith of North Point High School in Waldorf

Diamond Williams of Westlake High School in Waldorf

Frederick County

Sophia Ford of Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick

Kealy Murphy of Brunswick High School

Sophia Posada of Linganore High School in Frederick

Alexander Struntz of Frederick High School

Garrett County

Paige Smith of Southern Garrett High School in Oakland

Harford County

Nnaemeka Ede of Bel Air High School

Allison Frick of Havre De Grace High School

Nia Hammett of Edgewood High School

Amber McCafferty of C. Milton Wright High School in Bel Air

Howard County

Kiley Bitner-Parish of Wilde Lake High School in Columbia

Noemi Gonzalez-Martinez of Oakland Mills High School in Columbia

Siddharth Karunakaran of Reservoir High School in Fulton

Aayushi Roy of Marriotts Ridge High School in Marriottsville

Hannah Wehrmeister of Hammond High School in Columbia

Montgomery County

Kathryn Amar of Covenant Life School in Gaithersburg

Camille Devincenti of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

Samantha Heidler of Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville

Zakiyah Hoes of Seneca Valley High School in Germantown

Samrawit Kelkay of Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring

Fresnelle Kene Nguefack of Springbrook High School in Silver Spring

Na Hye Kim of Poolesville High School

Ada Mejia of Wheaton High School in Silver Spring

Precious Melchizedek of Winston Churchill High School in Potomac

Arzoo Paracha of Northwest High School in Germantown

Jason Peng of Thomas Sprigg Wootton High School in Rockville

Zachary Stango of Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville

Hailey Wolff of Our Lady Of Good Counsel High School in Olney

Lixia Yu of James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring

Prince George's County

Zamora Bonner of Grace Brethren Christian School in Clinton

Fehintola Bright-Awonuga of Bowie High School

Franco Britos of Parkdale High School in Riverdale

Aleah Cherry of From the Heart Christian School of Suitland

Kaylah Cook of Suitland High School in Forestville

Lauryn Davis of Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville

Naomi Jones of New Hope Academy in Landover Hills

Joshua McCants of Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt

Jordyn McCollum of Surrattsville High School in Clinton

Mary Clare Neisess of St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel

Dominique Phelps of Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro

Kamaani Richardson of Laurel High School

Leah Swindler of Friendly High School in Fort Washington

Somerset County

Aron Lankford of Holly Grove Christian School in Westover

Wicomico County

Bryce Bond of Mardela Middle & High School in Mardela Springs

Jaibyn Hull of James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury

Colleen Simpkins of Parkside High School in Salisbury

Worcester County

Piajah Johnson of Pocomoke High School

Laila Mirza of Worcester Technical High School in Newark

