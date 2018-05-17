Comcast NBCuniversal Awards $110,000 In Scholarships To 101 Maryland High School Seniors

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded approximately $110,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year to 101 Maryland students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship awarded to the best and brightest high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills. Since 2001, more than $28 million has been awarded to nearly 27,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers Program.
"All of our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners show a strong commitment to their communities and academic achievement," said Mary McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Beltway Region. "We are honored to recognize their accomplishments and look forward to supporting them as they further their education."
Comcast, joined by Bridgette Lundfelt, Director of the Governor's Office of Community Initiatives, Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch, and other local elected officials and school administrators, recognized the students at a special event held at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis on Wednesday, May 16. One student, Leah Swindler, a senior at Friendly High School in Prince George's County, was selected to receive an additional $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship — instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.
"I want to congratulate each and every one of these exceptional students and recognize them for their impressive achievements," said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. "Comcast's commitment to our children by investing in their educations is commendable and I am excited to follow these students' journeys as they help shape the future of our state and our nation."
The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community. Visit here to learn more.
2018 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Recipients from Maryland
Anne Arundel County
Uday Aryal of Arundel High School in Gambrills
Sara Baldwin of South River High School in Edgewater
Trinity Cook of Old Mill High School in Millersville
Josseline Rodriguez of St. Mary's High School in Annapolis
Rebekah Rodriguez of Broadneck High School in Annapolis
Cesar Ruiz de Castilla of Annapolis High School
LaQuevia Samuel of Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove in Brooklyn Park
Jessica Schneck of North County High School in Glen Burnie
Emma Shakan of Chesapeake High School in Pasadena
Baltimore City
Timothy Alston of National Academy Foundation High School
Yvette Bailey-Emberson of Baltimore School for the Arts
Cassandra Balius of Reginald F. Lewis High School
Riona Blaine of Forest Park High School
Lacey Dixon of Mercy High School
Joshua Fitzgerald of Gilman School
Cecy Granados of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School
Cache` Harris of Western High School
Quiasia James of Edmondson-Westside High
Ye Rin Kim of Bryn Mawr School
Aleem Prince of Patterson High School
Mercedes Thompson of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
Clarity Willoughby of Carver Vocational Technical High School
Cheree Johnson of Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy
Baltimore County
Afkar AlWakil of Randallstown High School
Alexandra Charney of Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson
Delaram Doorandish of Dulaney High School in Lutherville-Timonium
Cydney Ellis of Pikesville High School
William Flynn of Jemicy School in Owings Mills
Leanne Garten of Garrison Forest School in Owings Mills
Jamie Givens of McDonogh School in Owings Mills
Abigail Lerman of Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School in Pikesville
Joan Maingi of Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore
Savannah McShane of Western School of Technology and Environmental Science in Catonsville
Noor Nabulsi of St. Timothy's School in Stevenson
Jennifer Nguyen of Owings Mills High School
Alyssa Perna of George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson
Savannah Taylor of Kenwood High School in Essex
Calvert County
John Dodsworth of Calvert High School in Prince Frederick
Morgan Miller of Northern High School in Owings
Caitlyn Tolomei of Huntingtown High School
Caroline County
Rachel Jessee of Colonel Richardson High School in Federalsburg
Alison Ward of North Caroline High School in Ridgley
Carroll County
Erin Delph of Carroll Christian Schools in Westminster
Sarah Engles of Century High School in Sykesville
Rosemary Jones of Manchester Valley High School
Mariana Yeager of Westminster Senior High School
Cecil County
Gina Handley of North East High School
Lauren Pahutski of Rising Sun High School in North East
Charles County
Elisha Anne Barrientos of Southern Maryland Christian Academy in White Plains
Madisyn Clark of St. Charles High School in Waldorf
Loryn Cottle of La Plata High School
De'Leon La Fleur of Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf
Ashley Smith of North Point High School in Waldorf
Diamond Williams of Westlake High School in Waldorf
Frederick County
Sophia Ford of Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick
Kealy Murphy of Brunswick High School
Sophia Posada of Linganore High School in Frederick
Alexander Struntz of Frederick High School
Garrett County
Paige Smith of Southern Garrett High School in Oakland
Harford County
Nnaemeka Ede of Bel Air High School
Allison Frick of Havre De Grace High School
Nia Hammett of Edgewood High School
Amber McCafferty of C. Milton Wright High School in Bel Air
Howard County
Kiley Bitner-Parish of Wilde Lake High School in Columbia
Noemi Gonzalez-Martinez of Oakland Mills High School in Columbia
Siddharth Karunakaran of Reservoir High School in Fulton
Aayushi Roy of Marriotts Ridge High School in Marriottsville
Hannah Wehrmeister of Hammond High School in Columbia
Montgomery County
Kathryn Amar of Covenant Life School in Gaithersburg
Camille Devincenti of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School
Samantha Heidler of Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville
Zakiyah Hoes of Seneca Valley High School in Germantown
Samrawit Kelkay of Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring
Fresnelle Kene Nguefack of Springbrook High School in Silver Spring
Na Hye Kim of Poolesville High School
Ada Mejia of Wheaton High School in Silver Spring
Precious Melchizedek of Winston Churchill High School in Potomac
Arzoo Paracha of Northwest High School in Germantown
Jason Peng of Thomas Sprigg Wootton High School in Rockville
Zachary Stango of Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville
Hailey Wolff of Our Lady Of Good Counsel High School in Olney
Lixia Yu of James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring
Prince George's County
Zamora Bonner of Grace Brethren Christian School in Clinton
Fehintola Bright-Awonuga of Bowie High School
Franco Britos of Parkdale High School in Riverdale
Aleah Cherry of From the Heart Christian School of Suitland
Kaylah Cook of Suitland High School in Forestville
Lauryn Davis of Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville
Naomi Jones of New Hope Academy in Landover Hills
Joshua McCants of Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt
Jordyn McCollum of Surrattsville High School in Clinton
Mary Clare Neisess of St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel
Dominique Phelps of Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro
Kamaani Richardson of Laurel High School
Leah Swindler of Friendly High School in Fort Washington
Somerset County
Aron Lankford of Holly Grove Christian School in Westover
Wicomico County
Bryce Bond of Mardela Middle & High School in Mardela Springs
Jaibyn Hull of James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury
Colleen Simpkins of Parkside High School in Salisbury
Worcester County
Piajah Johnson of Pocomoke High School
Laila Mirza of Worcester Technical High School in Newark
