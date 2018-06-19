Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $112,000 In Scholarships To 103 High School Seniors From Massachusetts

"Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Tracy Pitcher, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Greater Boston Region. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast, joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, recognized the students at a special event held at the Massachusetts State House today. One student, Bryan McKeever, a student at Attleboro High School, was selected to receive a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship – instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

"Our administration is committed to helping students across the Commonwealth receive a quality, affordable education and we are pleased to have partners like Comcast assist in those efforts," said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. "We are proud of this year's Leaders & Achievers Scholarship recipients for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills and look forward to their future growth and successes."

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.

2018 Massachusetts Leaders & Achievers Scholarship Recipients:

Student First Name Student Last Name City State Pearl Afamefuna Attleboro MA Iman Ali Malden MA Jennifer Alvarez-Mendoza East Boston MA Rachel Bagley Walpole MA Michaela Benedict Winchendon MA Neil Bhammar Burlington MA Dax Billingsley Lynn MA Jamie Boghosian Danvers MA Samuel Boswell Pepperell MA Youssef Bourouphael Lawrence MA EllaGrace Brunton Springfield MA Alexandra Chalmers Natick MA Sophia Chernoch Westminster MA Olivia Colombo Kingston MA Owen Conti North Dighton MA Kylie Cooper Westport MA Madelyn Covino Medford MA Keyana Crapps Springfield MA Nahazare DaSilva Brockton MA Carla DaSilva Somerville MA Jill Douglas Fairhaven MA Morgan Eldh Braintree MA Carolyn Emberley Winchendon MA Thomas Englert Jamaica Plain MA Destinhie Erie Randolph MA Milagros Fabian Salem MA Julia Fitzgerald Somerset MA Hannah Flynn West Bridgewater MA Sarah Fudger South Hadley MA Gina Gagliardi Somerset MA Jaclyn Galvin Whitman MA Audrey Gamble Huntington MA Brady Gardner Foxborough MA Justyn Garvin. Dorchester MA Meghan Geslin Brockton MA Lucia Gonzalez-Solis Lynn MA Darryl Grant Boston MA Aisha Hamad Quincy MA Talia Harvey Methuen MA Jenna Hebert New Bedford MA Mitchell Hernandez Needham MA Jiawen Huang Brighton MA Karla Huezo Everett MA Sarcenas Jean-Philippe Randolph MA Yrvanie Joseph Randolph MA Chanelle Kendrick Beverly MA Hyun Jae Ko Natick MA Miranda Lawson Somerville MA Nicholas Lebel Monson MA Maria Levine West Roxbury MA Meng Lian New Bedford MA Moriah Lim North Attleboro MA Dianny Lora Lawrence MA Thomas Lorden Norton MA Marisa Maltais Springfield MA Caroline McAuliffe Dedham MA Bryan McKeever Attleboro MA Sonny Mei Boston MA Jack Meilleur Lunenburg MA Ayramalys Mejia West Roxbury MA Larry Mendes Fortes Dorchester MA Abigail Moline North Reading MA Maeve Moynihan Tewksbury MA Sana Nadkarni Andover MA Amanda Napoli Saugus MA Thao Nguyen Lynn MA Erin Noël Medford MA Gregory Norris Westhampton MA Owen Norton Fall River MA Mojolaoluwa Oke Granby MA Kaela Olsen Georgetown MA Boluwatife Owoeye Byfield MA Jamilla Palmer Dorchester MA Harsh Patel West Yarmouth MA Jaison Patel Waltham MA Gabriel Pena Lowell MA Linnette Peralta Boston MA Millery Porter Lynn MA Khadidja Ramdani Stoneham MA Joslin Regalado Lawrence MA Nicholas Reilly East Windsor CT Efstratia Rigopoulos Leominster MA Katrina Rojas Boston MA Gabrielle Rooks Vernon VT Sean Runge Lawrence MA Danielle Shanahan South Yarmouth MA Emnet Sisay Boston MA Brianna Smith Milford MA Kristen Stawasz Westfield MA Shantel Suero Pepperell MA Chancellor Tang Southwick MA Maya Tavares Fairhaven MA Drew Toy Taunton MA Kaitlin Tracy Watertown MA Nathan Valois Indian Orchard MA Perryne Vega Holyoke MA Joshua Weaver Hopedale MA Lauren Whitney Plymouth MA Javoni Williams Orange MA Loreal Williams Canton MA Anita Wong Boston MA Yuqi Wu Cambridge MA Naomi Zorrilla Canton MA

