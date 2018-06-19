Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $112,000 In Scholarships To 103 High School Seniors From Massachusetts

Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program Recognizes Students' Achievements Both in and Out of the Classroom

BOSTON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded $112,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year to 103 Massachusetts students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program.  The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship awarded to the best and brightest high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills.  Since 2001, more than $28 million has been awarded to nearly 27,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers Program.

"Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Tracy Pitcher, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Greater Boston Region. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast, joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, recognized the students at a special event held at the Massachusetts State House today.  One student, Bryan McKeever, a student at Attleboro High School, was selected to receive a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship – instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

"Our administration is committed to helping students across the Commonwealth receive a quality, affordable education and we are pleased to have partners like Comcast assist in those efforts," said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. "We are proud of this year's Leaders & Achievers Scholarship recipients for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills and look forward to their future growth and successes."

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.

Visit here to learn more.

About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal.  Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses.  It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.   

About the Comcast Foundation
The Comcast Foundation was founded by Comcast Corporation in June 1999 to provide charitable support to qualified non-profit organizations. The Foundation's primary mission is to empower communities to thrive by providing access to technology, relevant digital skills and training, and inspiring volunteerism, service and leadership. The Foundation invests in programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the communities we serve. Since its inception, the Comcast Foundation has donated $220 million to organizations in the communities nationwide that Comcast serves. More information about how Comcast supports the communities it serves available at www.comcast.com/community.

2018 Massachusetts Leaders & Achievers Scholarship Recipients:

Student First Name

Student Last Name

City

State

Pearl

Afamefuna

Attleboro

MA

Iman

Ali

Malden

MA

Jennifer

Alvarez-Mendoza

East Boston

MA

Rachel

Bagley

Walpole

MA

Michaela

Benedict

Winchendon

MA

Neil

Bhammar

Burlington

MA

Dax

Billingsley

Lynn

MA

Jamie

Boghosian

Danvers

MA

Samuel

Boswell

Pepperell

MA

Youssef

Bourouphael

Lawrence

MA

EllaGrace

Brunton

Springfield

MA

Alexandra

Chalmers

Natick

MA

Sophia

Chernoch

Westminster

MA

Olivia

Colombo

Kingston

MA

Owen

Conti

North Dighton

MA

Kylie

Cooper

Westport

MA

Madelyn

Covino

Medford

MA

Keyana

Crapps

Springfield

MA

Nahazare

DaSilva

Brockton

MA

Carla

DaSilva

Somerville

MA

Jill

Douglas

Fairhaven

MA

Morgan

Eldh

Braintree

MA

Carolyn

Emberley

Winchendon

MA

Thomas

Englert

Jamaica Plain

MA

Destinhie

Erie

Randolph

MA

Milagros

Fabian

Salem

MA

Julia

Fitzgerald

Somerset

MA

Hannah

Flynn

West Bridgewater

MA

Sarah

Fudger

South Hadley

MA

Gina

Gagliardi

Somerset

MA

Jaclyn

Galvin

Whitman

MA

Audrey

Gamble

Huntington

MA

Brady

Gardner

Foxborough

MA

Justyn

Garvin.

Dorchester

MA

Meghan

Geslin

Brockton

MA

Lucia

Gonzalez-Solis

Lynn

MA

Darryl

Grant

Boston

MA

Aisha

Hamad

Quincy

MA

Talia

Harvey

Methuen

MA

Jenna

Hebert

New Bedford

MA

Mitchell

Hernandez

Needham

MA

Jiawen

Huang

Brighton

MA

Karla

Huezo

Everett

MA

Sarcenas

Jean-Philippe

Randolph

MA

Yrvanie

Joseph

Randolph

MA

Chanelle

Kendrick

Beverly

MA

Hyun Jae

Ko

Natick

MA

Miranda

Lawson

Somerville

MA

Nicholas

Lebel

Monson

MA

Maria

Levine

West Roxbury

MA

Meng

Lian

New Bedford

MA

Moriah

Lim

North Attleboro

MA

Dianny

Lora

Lawrence

MA

Thomas

Lorden

Norton

MA

Marisa

Maltais

Springfield

MA

Caroline

McAuliffe

Dedham

MA

Bryan

McKeever

Attleboro

MA

Sonny

Mei

Boston

MA

Jack

Meilleur

Lunenburg

MA

Ayramalys

Mejia

West Roxbury

MA

Larry

Mendes Fortes

Dorchester

MA

Abigail

Moline

North Reading

MA

Maeve

Moynihan

Tewksbury

MA

Sana

Nadkarni

Andover

MA

Amanda

Napoli

Saugus

MA

Thao

Nguyen

Lynn

MA

Erin

Noël

Medford

MA

Gregory

Norris

Westhampton

MA

Owen

Norton

Fall River

MA

Mojolaoluwa

Oke

Granby

MA

Kaela

Olsen

Georgetown

MA

Boluwatife

Owoeye

Byfield

MA

Jamilla

Palmer

Dorchester

MA

Harsh

Patel

West Yarmouth

MA

Jaison

Patel

Waltham

MA

Gabriel

Pena

Lowell

MA

Linnette

Peralta

Boston

MA

Millery

Porter

Lynn

MA

Khadidja

Ramdani

Stoneham

MA

Joslin

Regalado

Lawrence

MA

Nicholas

Reilly

East Windsor

CT

Efstratia

Rigopoulos

Leominster

MA

Katrina

Rojas

Boston

MA

Gabrielle

Rooks

Vernon

VT

Sean

Runge

Lawrence

MA

Danielle

Shanahan

South Yarmouth

MA

Emnet

Sisay

Boston

MA

Brianna

Smith

Milford

MA

Kristen

Stawasz

Westfield

MA

Shantel

Suero

Pepperell

MA

Chancellor

Tang

Southwick

MA

Maya

Tavares

Fairhaven

MA

Drew

Toy

Taunton

MA

Kaitlin

Tracy

Watertown

MA

Nathan

Valois

Indian Orchard

MA

Perryne

Vega

Holyoke

MA

Joshua

Weaver

Hopedale

MA

Lauren

Whitney

Plymouth

MA

Javoni

Williams

Orange

MA

Loreal

Williams

Canton

MA

Anita

Wong

Boston

MA

Yuqi

Wu

Cambridge

MA

Naomi

Zorrilla

Canton

MA

 

