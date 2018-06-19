Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $112,000 In Scholarships To 103 High School Seniors From Massachusetts

BOSTON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded $112,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year to 103 Massachusetts students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship awarded to the best and brightest high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills. Since 2001, more than $28 million has been awarded to nearly 27,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers Program.
"Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Tracy Pitcher, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Greater Boston Region. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."
Comcast, joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, recognized the students at a special event held at the Massachusetts State House today. One student, Bryan McKeever, a student at Attleboro High School, was selected to receive a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship – instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.
"Our administration is committed to helping students across the Commonwealth receive a quality, affordable education and we are pleased to have partners like Comcast assist in those efforts," said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. "We are proud of this year's Leaders & Achievers Scholarship recipients for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills and look forward to their future growth and successes."
The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.
About the Comcast Foundation
The Comcast Foundation was founded by Comcast Corporation in June 1999 to provide charitable support to qualified non-profit organizations. The Foundation's primary mission is to empower communities to thrive by providing access to technology, relevant digital skills and training, and inspiring volunteerism, service and leadership. The Foundation invests in programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the communities we serve. Since its inception, the Comcast Foundation has donated $220 million to organizations in the communities nationwide that Comcast serves. More information about how Comcast supports the communities it serves available at www.comcast.com/community.
2018 Massachusetts Leaders & Achievers Scholarship Recipients:
|
Student First Name
|
Student Last Name
|
City
|
State
|
Pearl
|
Afamefuna
|
Attleboro
|
MA
|
Iman
|
Ali
|
Malden
|
MA
|
Jennifer
|
Alvarez-Mendoza
|
East Boston
|
MA
|
Rachel
|
Bagley
|
Walpole
|
MA
|
Michaela
|
Benedict
|
Winchendon
|
MA
|
Neil
|
Bhammar
|
Burlington
|
MA
|
Dax
|
Billingsley
|
Lynn
|
MA
|
Jamie
|
Boghosian
|
Danvers
|
MA
|
Samuel
|
Boswell
|
Pepperell
|
MA
|
Youssef
|
Bourouphael
|
Lawrence
|
MA
|
EllaGrace
|
Brunton
|
Springfield
|
MA
|
Alexandra
|
Chalmers
|
Natick
|
MA
|
Sophia
|
Chernoch
|
Westminster
|
MA
|
Olivia
|
Colombo
|
Kingston
|
MA
|
Owen
|
Conti
|
North Dighton
|
MA
|
Kylie
|
Cooper
|
Westport
|
MA
|
Madelyn
|
Covino
|
Medford
|
MA
|
Keyana
|
Crapps
|
Springfield
|
MA
|
Nahazare
|
DaSilva
|
Brockton
|
MA
|
Carla
|
DaSilva
|
Somerville
|
MA
|
Jill
|
Douglas
|
Fairhaven
|
MA
|
Morgan
|
Eldh
|
Braintree
|
MA
|
Carolyn
|
Emberley
|
Winchendon
|
MA
|
Thomas
|
Englert
|
Jamaica Plain
|
MA
|
Destinhie
|
Erie
|
Randolph
|
MA
|
Milagros
|
Fabian
|
Salem
|
MA
|
Julia
|
Fitzgerald
|
Somerset
|
MA
|
Hannah
|
Flynn
|
West Bridgewater
|
MA
|
Sarah
|
Fudger
|
South Hadley
|
MA
|
Gina
|
Gagliardi
|
Somerset
|
MA
|
Jaclyn
|
Galvin
|
Whitman
|
MA
|
Audrey
|
Gamble
|
Huntington
|
MA
|
Brady
|
Gardner
|
Foxborough
|
MA
|
Justyn
|
Garvin.
|
Dorchester
|
MA
|
Meghan
|
Geslin
|
Brockton
|
MA
|
Lucia
|
Gonzalez-Solis
|
Lynn
|
MA
|
Darryl
|
Grant
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Aisha
|
Hamad
|
Quincy
|
MA
|
Talia
|
Harvey
|
Methuen
|
MA
|
Jenna
|
Hebert
|
New Bedford
|
MA
|
Mitchell
|
Hernandez
|
Needham
|
MA
|
Jiawen
|
Huang
|
Brighton
|
MA
|
Karla
|
Huezo
|
Everett
|
MA
|
Sarcenas
|
Jean-Philippe
|
Randolph
|
MA
|
Yrvanie
|
Joseph
|
Randolph
|
MA
|
Chanelle
|
Kendrick
|
Beverly
|
MA
|
Hyun Jae
|
Ko
|
Natick
|
MA
|
Miranda
|
Lawson
|
Somerville
|
MA
|
Nicholas
|
Lebel
|
Monson
|
MA
|
Maria
|
Levine
|
West Roxbury
|
MA
|
Meng
|
Lian
|
New Bedford
|
MA
|
Moriah
|
Lim
|
North Attleboro
|
MA
|
Dianny
|
Lora
|
Lawrence
|
MA
|
Thomas
|
Lorden
|
Norton
|
MA
|
Marisa
|
Maltais
|
Springfield
|
MA
|
Caroline
|
McAuliffe
|
Dedham
|
MA
|
Bryan
|
McKeever
|
Attleboro
|
MA
|
Sonny
|
Mei
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Jack
|
Meilleur
|
Lunenburg
|
MA
|
Ayramalys
|
Mejia
|
West Roxbury
|
MA
|
Larry
|
Mendes Fortes
|
Dorchester
|
MA
|
Abigail
|
Moline
|
North Reading
|
MA
|
Maeve
|
Moynihan
|
Tewksbury
|
MA
|
Sana
|
Nadkarni
|
Andover
|
MA
|
Amanda
|
Napoli
|
Saugus
|
MA
|
Thao
|
Nguyen
|
Lynn
|
MA
|
Erin
|
Noël
|
Medford
|
MA
|
Gregory
|
Norris
|
Westhampton
|
MA
|
Owen
|
Norton
|
Fall River
|
MA
|
Mojolaoluwa
|
Oke
|
Granby
|
MA
|
Kaela
|
Olsen
|
Georgetown
|
MA
|
Boluwatife
|
Owoeye
|
Byfield
|
MA
|
Jamilla
|
Palmer
|
Dorchester
|
MA
|
Harsh
|
Patel
|
West Yarmouth
|
MA
|
Jaison
|
Patel
|
Waltham
|
MA
|
Gabriel
|
Pena
|
Lowell
|
MA
|
Linnette
|
Peralta
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Millery
|
Porter
|
Lynn
|
MA
|
Khadidja
|
Ramdani
|
Stoneham
|
MA
|
Joslin
|
Regalado
|
Lawrence
|
MA
|
Nicholas
|
Reilly
|
East Windsor
|
CT
|
Efstratia
|
Rigopoulos
|
Leominster
|
MA
|
Katrina
|
Rojas
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Gabrielle
|
Rooks
|
Vernon
|
VT
|
Sean
|
Runge
|
Lawrence
|
MA
|
Danielle
|
Shanahan
|
South Yarmouth
|
MA
|
Emnet
|
Sisay
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Brianna
|
Smith
|
Milford
|
MA
|
Kristen
|
Stawasz
|
Westfield
|
MA
|
Shantel
|
Suero
|
Pepperell
|
MA
|
Chancellor
|
Tang
|
Southwick
|
MA
|
Maya
|
Tavares
|
Fairhaven
|
MA
|
Drew
|
Toy
|
Taunton
|
MA
|
Kaitlin
|
Tracy
|
Watertown
|
MA
|
Nathan
|
Valois
|
Indian Orchard
|
MA
|
Perryne
|
Vega
|
Holyoke
|
MA
|
Joshua
|
Weaver
|
Hopedale
|
MA
|
Lauren
|
Whitney
|
Plymouth
|
MA
|
Javoni
|
Williams
|
Orange
|
MA
|
Loreal
|
Williams
|
Canton
|
MA
|
Anita
|
Wong
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Yuqi
|
Wu
|
Cambridge
|
MA
|
Naomi
|
Zorrilla
|
Canton
|
MA
SOURCE Comcast NBCUniversal
