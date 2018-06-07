Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $130,000 In Scholarships To 120 Pennsylvania High School Seniors

"Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Christine Whitaker, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Keystone Region. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast recognized the students at special events held at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on June 5 and at FNB Field in Harrisburg today. One student, Jahnea Pressley, a resident of Hummelstown and student at Central Dauphin East Senior High School, was selected to receive an additional $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

In total, Comcast will award $205,000 in Leaders & Achievers scholarships to 187 high school seniors across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the 2018-19 school year.



The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.

2018 Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Recipients

Adams County

Catherine Apgar, Delone Catholic High School

Paul Asper, Biglerville High School

Amanda Murren, New Oxford Senior High School

Allegheny County

Denelle Balach, Quaker Valley Senior High School

Tianna Clay, Cheswick Christian Academy

Hannah Collins, Oakland Catholic High School

Hannah Cook, West Allegheny Senior High School

Carly Cygrymus, South Park High School

Megan Darnell, Plum Senior High School

Avery DeGruttola, Thomas Jefferson High School

Ethan Fontana, St. Joseph High School

Emmy Francek, Sewickley Academy

Brooke Giger, McKeesport High School

Karns Hazlett, Deer Lakes High School

Katelyn Hrubetz, Propel Braddock Hills High School

Madette Kusic, Serra District High School

Mark Mitchell, Seton-Lasalle High School

Alexis Pham, Penn Hills High School

William Phifer, Chartiers Valley High School

Maddie Reuss, Fox Chapel Area High School

Emily Richard, Fort Cherry High School

Luke Robertson, Northgate High School

Skyler Roemele, Mt. Lebanon High School

Amanda Uziel, South Allegheny Junior-Senior High School

Rachel Wible, Baldwin High School

Tyler Zinn, Lakeview Christian Academy

Armstrong County

Alyssa Lobb, Armstrong High School

Lakien Porter, West Shamokin High School

Beaver County

Madelyn Rose Cronin, Beaver County Christian School

Jonathan Jansma, Quigley Catholic School

Austin Jones, Western Beaver Junior / Senior High School

Lauren McCoy, Hopewell Senior High School

Adelaide McDonald, South Side High School

Curtis Pagley, Beaver Falls High School

Allison White, New Brighton High School

Bedford County

Allison Cottle, Northern Bedford Community High School

Sydney Reffner, Everett High School

Berks County

Jessica Halligan, Governor Mifflin Senior High School

Justin Reeves, Antietam Middle / Senior High School

Cambria County

Erin Choby, Cambria Heights High School

Caitlin Machuta, Central Cambria High School

Centre County

Adazia Mellott, Bald Eagle Area Middle / Senior High School

Gabrielle Pighetti, Bellefonte Area High School

Clarion County

Nicholas Cherico, Clarion Area High School

Clearfield County

Emerson Fronk, Moshannon Valley Junior Senior High School

Cumberland County

Madison Barto, Harrisburg Academy

Madison Gutshall, Big Spring High School

Jessica Kirk, Kirk Home School

Kyleigh Marshall, Cumberland Valley High School

Micah Pepper, Bible Baptist School

Smaran Teru, Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School

Dauphin County

Maria Goldman, Hershey High School

Kayla Handy, Halifax Area High School

Anne Johnson, Camp Hill High School

Emma Krall, Bishop McDevitt High School

Gracie Miller, Upper Dauphin Area High School

Kailyn Petery, Millersburg Area High School

Jahnea Pressley, Central Dauphin East Senior High School

Garrett Wylie, Lower Dauphin Senior High School

Fayette County

Bradley Kennedy, Belle Vernon Area High School

Franklin County

Colby Benedict, Chambersburg Area Career Magnet School

Micaela Champion, Chambersburg Area High School

Brianna Hege, James Buchanan Senior High School

Megan Painter, Waynesboro Senior High School

Rebecca Rotz, Fannett-Metal Senior High School

Fulton County

Logan Conner, McConnellsburg Junior Senior High School

Greene County

Myles Cramer, Greene County Career & Technology Center

Olivia King, Waynesburg Central High School

Indiana County

Kyle Gearhart, Purchase Line Junior-Senior High School

Annika Milko, Greater Latrobe Senior High School

Katelyn Polenik, Penns Manor Area Junior-Senior High School

Emily Schmidt, Homer Center Junior-Senior High School

Lackawanna County

Ashley Bound, Old Forge High School

MaryKatherine Cadden, Dunmore Area High School

Meghan Fawcett, Lakeland Junior / Senior High School

Priya Patel, Mid Valley Secondary Center

Lancaster County

Benjamin Burkhart, Manheim Central Senior High School

Veronica Cazillo, Penn Manor High School

Tyson Cole, JP McCaskey East High School

Audrey Crandall, Solanco High School

Emily Hilton, Dayspring Christian High School

Nathan Kovalick, Pequea Valley High School

Julie Marie Reichert, Lancaster Catholic High School

Danyel Schmidt, Salisbury – Elk Lick High School

Emily Tsang, Hempfield High School

Lawrence County

Zachary Tyler Jordan, New Castle Junior / Senior High School

Cassie Tillia, Shenango High School

Jacob Winters, Wilmington Area High School

Lebanon County

Shelby Bauer, Annville-Cleona Secondary School

Hannah Callihan, Lebanon Catholic High School

Avinash Saraiya, Cedar Crest High School

Lycoming County

Danae Roles, Montoursville High School

Samantha Thompson, Hughesville High School

Dominic Williams, Jersey Shore Area High School

Perry County

Kinsey Robinson, West Perry High School

Schuylkill County

Mackenzie Cullen, Minersville Area Junior-Senior High School

Paige Jones, Blue Mountain High School

Rebecca Peiffer, Pine Grove Area High School

Gillian Revenis, Pottsville Area High School

Patrick Stone, Nativity B.V.M. High School

Somerset County

Rory Bretz, Somerset Junior-Senior High School

Elizabeth Pryal, Berlin High School

Ryan Wright, Windber Area High School

Washington County

Victoria Anders, Charleroi Area High School

Allison Paxton, Canon-McMillan High School

Nolan Sion, Ringgold High School

Westmoreland County

Jenna Barbour, Greensburg-Salem High School

Maya Bhatnagar, Hempfield Area High School

Jake Mortimore, Jeannette Senior High School

Dana Vatakis, Monessen Middle & Senior High School

Evan Veychek, Yough Senior High School

York County

Georgia Boyd-Matic, Dover Area High School

Zachary Falk, Eastern York High School

Alyssa Keeny, Kennard-Dale High School

Morgan McAdams, South Western Senior High School

Binh-An Nguyen, Red Land Senior High School

Gabriella Ream, Dallastown Area Senior High School

Morgan Starliper, Northern York High School

Rebekah Tschopp, Christian School of York

Steven Wallen, Bermudian Springs High School

