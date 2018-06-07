Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $130,000 In Scholarships To 120 Pennsylvania High School Seniors

PITTSBURGH, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded approximately $130,000 in scholarships for the 2017-18 school year to 120 Pennsylvania students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship awarded to the best and brightest high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills. Since 2001, more than $28 million has been awarded to nearly 27,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers Program.
"Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Christine Whitaker, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Keystone Region. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."
Comcast recognized the students at special events held at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on June 5 and at FNB Field in Harrisburg today. One student, Jahnea Pressley, a resident of Hummelstown and student at Central Dauphin East Senior High School, was selected to receive an additional $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.
In total, Comcast will award $205,000 in Leaders & Achievers scholarships to 187 high school seniors across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the 2018-19 school year.
The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.
2018 Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Recipients
Adams County
Catherine Apgar, Delone Catholic High School
Paul Asper, Biglerville High School
Amanda Murren, New Oxford Senior High School
Allegheny County
Denelle Balach, Quaker Valley Senior High School
Tianna Clay, Cheswick Christian Academy
Hannah Collins, Oakland Catholic High School
Hannah Cook, West Allegheny Senior High School
Carly Cygrymus, South Park High School
Megan Darnell, Plum Senior High School
Avery DeGruttola, Thomas Jefferson High School
Ethan Fontana, St. Joseph High School
Emmy Francek, Sewickley Academy
Brooke Giger, McKeesport High School
Karns Hazlett, Deer Lakes High School
Katelyn Hrubetz, Propel Braddock Hills High School
Madette Kusic, Serra District High School
Mark Mitchell, Seton-Lasalle High School
Alexis Pham, Penn Hills High School
William Phifer, Chartiers Valley High School
Maddie Reuss, Fox Chapel Area High School
Emily Richard, Fort Cherry High School
Luke Robertson, Northgate High School
Skyler Roemele, Mt. Lebanon High School
Amanda Uziel, South Allegheny Junior-Senior High School
Rachel Wible, Baldwin High School
Tyler Zinn, Lakeview Christian Academy
Armstrong County
Alyssa Lobb, Armstrong High School
Lakien Porter, West Shamokin High School
Beaver County
Madelyn Rose Cronin, Beaver County Christian School
Jonathan Jansma, Quigley Catholic School
Austin Jones, Western Beaver Junior / Senior High School
Lauren McCoy, Hopewell Senior High School
Adelaide McDonald, South Side High School
Curtis Pagley, Beaver Falls High School
Allison White, New Brighton High School
Bedford County
Allison Cottle, Northern Bedford Community High School
Sydney Reffner, Everett High School
Berks County
Jessica Halligan, Governor Mifflin Senior High School
Justin Reeves, Antietam Middle / Senior High School
Cambria County
Erin Choby, Cambria Heights High School
Caitlin Machuta, Central Cambria High School
Centre County
Adazia Mellott, Bald Eagle Area Middle / Senior High School
Gabrielle Pighetti, Bellefonte Area High School
Clarion County
Nicholas Cherico, Clarion Area High School
Clearfield County
Emerson Fronk, Moshannon Valley Junior Senior High School
Cumberland County
Madison Barto, Harrisburg Academy
Madison Gutshall, Big Spring High School
Jessica Kirk, Kirk Home School
Kyleigh Marshall, Cumberland Valley High School
Micah Pepper, Bible Baptist School
Smaran Teru, Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School
Dauphin County
Maria Goldman, Hershey High School
Kayla Handy, Halifax Area High School
Anne Johnson, Camp Hill High School
Emma Krall, Bishop McDevitt High School
Gracie Miller, Upper Dauphin Area High School
Kailyn Petery, Millersburg Area High School
Jahnea Pressley, Central Dauphin East Senior High School
Garrett Wylie, Lower Dauphin Senior High School
Fayette County
Bradley Kennedy, Belle Vernon Area High School
Franklin County
Colby Benedict, Chambersburg Area Career Magnet School
Micaela Champion, Chambersburg Area High School
Brianna Hege, James Buchanan Senior High School
Megan Painter, Waynesboro Senior High School
Rebecca Rotz, Fannett-Metal Senior High School
Fulton County
Logan Conner, McConnellsburg Junior Senior High School
Greene County
Myles Cramer, Greene County Career & Technology Center
Olivia King, Waynesburg Central High School
Indiana County
Kyle Gearhart, Purchase Line Junior-Senior High School
Annika Milko, Greater Latrobe Senior High School
Katelyn Polenik, Penns Manor Area Junior-Senior High School
Emily Schmidt, Homer Center Junior-Senior High School
Lackawanna County
Ashley Bound, Old Forge High School
MaryKatherine Cadden, Dunmore Area High School
Meghan Fawcett, Lakeland Junior / Senior High School
Priya Patel, Mid Valley Secondary Center
Lancaster County
Benjamin Burkhart, Manheim Central Senior High School
Veronica Cazillo, Penn Manor High School
Tyson Cole, JP McCaskey East High School
Audrey Crandall, Solanco High School
Emily Hilton, Dayspring Christian High School
Nathan Kovalick, Pequea Valley High School
Julie Marie Reichert, Lancaster Catholic High School
Danyel Schmidt, Salisbury – Elk Lick High School
Emily Tsang, Hempfield High School
Lawrence County
Zachary Tyler Jordan, New Castle Junior / Senior High School
Cassie Tillia, Shenango High School
Jacob Winters, Wilmington Area High School
Lebanon County
Shelby Bauer, Annville-Cleona Secondary School
Hannah Callihan, Lebanon Catholic High School
Avinash Saraiya, Cedar Crest High School
Lycoming County
Danae Roles, Montoursville High School
Samantha Thompson, Hughesville High School
Dominic Williams, Jersey Shore Area High School
Perry County
Kinsey Robinson, West Perry High School
Schuylkill County
Mackenzie Cullen, Minersville Area Junior-Senior High School
Paige Jones, Blue Mountain High School
Rebecca Peiffer, Pine Grove Area High School
Gillian Revenis, Pottsville Area High School
Patrick Stone, Nativity B.V.M. High School
Somerset County
Rory Bretz, Somerset Junior-Senior High School
Elizabeth Pryal, Berlin High School
Ryan Wright, Windber Area High School
Washington County
Victoria Anders, Charleroi Area High School
Allison Paxton, Canon-McMillan High School
Nolan Sion, Ringgold High School
Westmoreland County
Jenna Barbour, Greensburg-Salem High School
Maya Bhatnagar, Hempfield Area High School
Jake Mortimore, Jeannette Senior High School
Dana Vatakis, Monessen Middle & Senior High School
Evan Veychek, Yough Senior High School
York County
Georgia Boyd-Matic, Dover Area High School
Zachary Falk, Eastern York High School
Alyssa Keeny, Kennard-Dale High School
Morgan McAdams, South Western Senior High School
Binh-An Nguyen, Red Land Senior High School
Gabriella Ream, Dallastown Area Senior High School
Morgan Starliper, Northern York High School
Rebekah Tschopp, Christian School of York
Steven Wallen, Bermudian Springs High School
