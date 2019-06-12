Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $210,000 in Scholarships to 78 Pennsylvania High School Seniors

"Our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Jim D'Innocenzo, Vice President of Government Affairs, Northeast Division, Comcast. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast recognized the students at three special events in Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh. Two students, Cindy Phuong, a resident of Philadelphia and student at Central High School, and Cannon Hay, a resident of Berlin and student at Berlin Brothersvalley High School, were selected to receive $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarships – instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.



"I commend these students for their academic performance and leadership skills," said Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. "Education is fundamental to future success, and these high-achievers are well on their way."



The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.



Visit here to learn more about the program.



About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation

The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation continues the work of the foundations founded by Comcast Corporation and NBCUniversal to provide charitable support to qualified non-profit organizations. The Foundation invests in programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the communities we serve. Its mission is to empower communities to thrive by helping to provide access to technology, relevant digital skills and training, and inspiring volunteerism and service. The Foundation invests in programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the communities we serve. More information about how Comcast NBCUniversal supports the communities it serves is available at comcast.com/community.

2019 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Winners from Pennsylvania:

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS (by County where student resides)

Adams County

Kaitlyn Mccollum, Bermudian Springs High School

Daelyn Stabler, New Oxford High School

Allegheny County

Demont Davis, Central Catholic High School

Israel Reed, Imani Christian Academy

Marcanthony Peters Jr., Imani Christian Academy

Shelby Harris, McKeesport Area High School

Adrian Bakhtar, Moon Area High School

Isabella Gayoso, Moon Area High School

Madina Yoldosheva, North Hills High School

Erick Hughes-Hardy, Taylor Allderdice High School

Beaver County

Dante Collins, Beaver Falls High School

Seth Zoppelt, Western Beaver High School

Berks County

Elijah Ortega, Reading Senior High School

Amanda Tony, Wilson High School

Blair County

Hannah Gampe, Tyrone Area High School

Bucks County

Andrea Garrido, Central Bucks High School South

Zach Rudisill, Northeast High School

Avi Gajjar, Pennsbury High School

Centre County

Kerri Hoover, Bellefonte Area High School

Chester County

Lauren Devletian, Episcopal Academy

Luke Cowart, Unionville High School

Cumberland County

Allison Dalby, Cedar Cliff High School

Justin Resto, Cedar Cliff High School

Dauphin County

Lorren Brown, Central Dauphin High School

Ngan (Michelle) Phan, Central Dauphin East High School

Addisea Purvis, Harrisburg High School SciTech Camp

Jacqueline Chiqui, Harrisburg High School

Hailey Foreman, Lower Dauphin High School

Lea Lenker, Upper Dauphin Area High School

Delaware County

Jessica Ding, Marple Newtown High School

Abigail Peichel, Springfield High School

Franklin County

Alexis Parra, Chambersburg Career Magnet School

Lackawanna County

Jenna Furey, Dunmore Junior Senior High School

Joshua Vituszynski, Mid Valley Secondary Center

Leann Nabua, Waynesboro Area Senior High School

Lancaster County

Sarah Castronova, Conestoga Valley High School

Joseph Wentling, Hempfield High School

Yanoel Lopez, La Academia Partnership Charter

Yuann Rivera-Rosado, La Academia Partnership Charter

Marianne Fitzkee, Manheim Central High School

Lawrence County

Juliana Cooper, Laurel Junior/ Senior High School

Lebanon County

Liane Lech, Annville-Cleona High School

Hajra Sohail, Cedar Crest High School

Moretiola Afuape, Northern Lebanon High School

Najla Alexander, Northern Lebanon High School

Sarah Sheils, Palmyra Area High School

Michael Stefanchik, Annville-Cleona Secondary School

Montgomery County

Chidera Obi-Eyisi, Wissahickon High School

Janis Song, PA Leadership Charter School

Sara Yi, Lower Moreland High School

Ava Rosen, Plymouth Whitemarsh High School

Philadelphia County

Sebleh Alfa, West Catholic Preparatory High School

Molly Bevenour, Central High School

Jadyn Branch, MaST Community Charter School

Josiah Findley, George Washington Carver High School of Engineering & Science

Kevin Hawthorne, Roman Catholic High School

Az'Zahaier Miles, Abraham Lincoln High School

Quynh Nguyen, Philadelphia High School for Girls

Alondra Perez, Community Academy of Philadelphia

Lisa Phan, Girard Academic Music Program

Cindy Phuong, Central High School*

Zena Qoraan, Kensington Health Sciences Academy

Keilyn Rodriguez-Nunez, Northeast High School

Brenda Shou, John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School

Caren Teague, Constitution High School

Khalesha Williams, Merion Mercy Academy

Tymir Williams, Father Judge High School

Huiying Xiao, Central High School

Somerset County

Cannon Hay, Berlin Brothersvalley High School

Venango County

Julia Burton, Oil City Area Senior High School

Washington County

Rachel Kohler, Canon-McMillan High School

Kathryn Robinson, Fort Cherry High School

Westmoreland County

Jaylen Barrientos-Collins, Hempfield Area Senior High School

Joshua Jones, Greensburg Salem High School

Maya Patterson, Norwin High School

York County

Isaiah Washington, South Western High School

Avery Ghant, Susquehannock High School

Katie Fair, West York Area High School

