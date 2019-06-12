Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $210,000 in Scholarships to 78 Pennsylvania High School Seniors
Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program Recognizes Students' Achievements Both In and Out of the Classroom
Jun 12, 2019, 10:00 ET
TREVOSE, Pa., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded $210,000 in scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year to 78 Pennsylvania students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $33 million has been awarded to nearly 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.
"Our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Jim D'Innocenzo, Vice President of Government Affairs, Northeast Division, Comcast. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."
Comcast recognized the students at three special events in Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh. Two students, Cindy Phuong, a resident of Philadelphia and student at Central High School, and Cannon Hay, a resident of Berlin and student at Berlin Brothersvalley High School, were selected to receive $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarships – instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.
"I commend these students for their academic performance and leadership skills," said Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. "Education is fundamental to future success, and these high-achievers are well on their way."
The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.
2019 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Winners from Pennsylvania:
SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS (by County where student resides)
Adams County
Kaitlyn Mccollum, Bermudian Springs High School
Daelyn Stabler, New Oxford High School
Allegheny County
Demont Davis, Central Catholic High School
Israel Reed, Imani Christian Academy
Marcanthony Peters Jr., Imani Christian Academy
Shelby Harris, McKeesport Area High School
Adrian Bakhtar, Moon Area High School
Isabella Gayoso, Moon Area High School
Madina Yoldosheva, North Hills High School
Erick Hughes-Hardy, Taylor Allderdice High School
Beaver County
Dante Collins, Beaver Falls High School
Seth Zoppelt, Western Beaver High School
Berks County
Elijah Ortega, Reading Senior High School
Amanda Tony, Wilson High School
Blair County
Hannah Gampe, Tyrone Area High School
Bucks County
Andrea Garrido, Central Bucks High School South
Zach Rudisill, Northeast High School
Avi Gajjar, Pennsbury High School
Centre County
Kerri Hoover, Bellefonte Area High School
Chester County
Lauren Devletian, Episcopal Academy
Luke Cowart, Unionville High School
Cumberland County
Allison Dalby, Cedar Cliff High School
Justin Resto, Cedar Cliff High School
Dauphin County
Lorren Brown, Central Dauphin High School
Ngan (Michelle) Phan, Central Dauphin East High School
Addisea Purvis, Harrisburg High School SciTech Camp
Jacqueline Chiqui, Harrisburg High School
Hailey Foreman, Lower Dauphin High School
Lea Lenker, Upper Dauphin Area High School
Delaware County
Jessica Ding, Marple Newtown High School
Abigail Peichel, Springfield High School
Franklin County
Alexis Parra, Chambersburg Career Magnet School
Lackawanna County
Jenna Furey, Dunmore Junior Senior High School
Joshua Vituszynski, Mid Valley Secondary Center
Leann Nabua, Waynesboro Area Senior High School
Lancaster County
Sarah Castronova, Conestoga Valley High School
Joseph Wentling, Hempfield High School
Yanoel Lopez, La Academia Partnership Charter
Yuann Rivera-Rosado, La Academia Partnership Charter
Marianne Fitzkee, Manheim Central High School
Lawrence County
Juliana Cooper, Laurel Junior/ Senior High School
Lebanon County
Liane Lech, Annville-Cleona High School
Hajra Sohail, Cedar Crest High School
Moretiola Afuape, Northern Lebanon High School
Najla Alexander, Northern Lebanon High School
Sarah Sheils, Palmyra Area High School
Michael Stefanchik, Annville-Cleona Secondary School
Montgomery County
Chidera Obi-Eyisi, Wissahickon High School
Janis Song, PA Leadership Charter School
Sara Yi, Lower Moreland High School
Ava Rosen, Plymouth Whitemarsh High School
Philadelphia County
Sebleh Alfa, West Catholic Preparatory High School
Molly Bevenour, Central High School
Jadyn Branch, MaST Community Charter School
Josiah Findley, George Washington Carver High School of Engineering & Science
Kevin Hawthorne, Roman Catholic High School
Az'Zahaier Miles, Abraham Lincoln High School
Quynh Nguyen, Philadelphia High School for Girls
Alondra Perez, Community Academy of Philadelphia
Lisa Phan, Girard Academic Music Program
Cindy Phuong, Central High School*
Zena Qoraan, Kensington Health Sciences Academy
Keilyn Rodriguez-Nunez, Northeast High School
Brenda Shou, John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School
Caren Teague, Constitution High School
Khalesha Williams, Merion Mercy Academy
Tymir Williams, Father Judge High School
Huiying Xiao, Central High School
Somerset County
Cannon Hay, Berlin Brothersvalley High School
Venango County
Julia Burton, Oil City Area Senior High School
Washington County
Rachel Kohler, Canon-McMillan High School
Kathryn Robinson, Fort Cherry High School
Westmoreland County
Jaylen Barrientos-Collins, Hempfield Area Senior High School
Joshua Jones, Greensburg Salem High School
Maya Patterson, Norwin High School
York County
Isaiah Washington, South Western High School
Avery Ghant, Susquehannock High School
Katie Fair, West York Area High School
