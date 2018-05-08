Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $46,000 In Scholarships To 37 High School Seniors From New Hampshire And Maine

Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program Recognizes Students' Achievements Both in and Out of the Classroom

CONCORD, N.H., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded $46,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year to 32 New Hampshire students along with five Maine students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program.  The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship awarded to the best and brightest high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills.  Since 2001, more than $28 million has been awarded to nearly 27,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers Program.

"Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Tracy Pitcher, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Greater Boston Region, which includes New Hampshire. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast, joined by New Hampshire Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut, recognized the students at a special event held at the New Hampshire State House today.  One student, Oba Oseghali, a student at Salem High School, was selected to receive a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

"Attaining academic success and being civically involved are traits that should always be commended," Edelblut said, "which is why I'm excited to be attending Comcast's Leaders and Achievers Scholarship event. I look forward to meeting these great young people, from a number of New Hampshire communities, who are building bright futures for themselves."

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.

Visit here to learn more.

About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal.  Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses.  It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.   

About the Comcast Foundation
The Comcast Foundation was founded by Comcast Corporation in June 1999 to provide charitable support to qualified non-profit organizations. The Foundation's primary mission is to empower communities to thrive by providing access to technology, relevant digital skills and training, and inspiring volunteerism, service and leadership. The Foundation invests in programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the communities we serve. Since its inception, the Comcast Foundation has donated $220 million to organizations in the communities nationwide that Comcast serves. More information about how Comcast supports the communities it serves available at www.comcast.com/community.

Student First
Name

Student Last

Name

City

State

Billy

Alcime

Norridgewock

ME

Jordyn

Babin

New Ipswich

NH

Benjamin

Barba

Rye

NH

Holly

Black

Brunswick

ME

Aaliyah

Black

Auburn

NH

Adam

Bodien

Salisbury

NH

Isabella

Brogna Daly

Rochester

NH

Hannah

Carey

Rindge

NH

Matthew

Corso

Newmarket

NH

Brian

Couture

South Berwick

ME

Emma

Cross

Atkinson

NH

Chloe

Davidson

Freeport

ME

Jonathan

Decker

Epsom

NH

Daniel

Differ

Merrimack

NH

Sophia

Ferro

Manchester

NH

Nicholas

Frost

Fremont

NH

Benjamin

Frothingham

Merrimack

NH

Bailey

Haines

Rollinsford

NH

Cameron

Healy

Stratham

NH

Heather

Heim

Brentwood

NH

Laura

Hoeker

Bow

NH

Shelby

Houghton

Milford

NH

Phoebe

Keck

Northfield

NH

Nathaniel

Kelsey

Hopkinton

NH

Eric

Langley

Manchester

NH

Dacoda

McGee

Bristol

NH

Abigail

Minott

Bath

ME

Nicole

Orozco

Litchfield

NH

Oba

Oseghali

Manchester

NH

Stephanie

Pixley

Dover

NH

Jessica

Scharmett

Temple

NH

Belle

Sullivan

Hopkinton

NH

Kathleen

Taylor

Amherst

NH

Rebecca

Thomas

Hinsdale

NH

Sara

Vilela

Hooksett

NH

Savannah

Young

Manchester

NH

 

