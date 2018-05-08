Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $46,000 In Scholarships To 37 High School Seniors From New Hampshire And Maine

"Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Tracy Pitcher, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Greater Boston Region, which includes New Hampshire. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast, joined by New Hampshire Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut, recognized the students at a special event held at the New Hampshire State House today. One student, Oba Oseghali, a student at Salem High School, was selected to receive a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

"Attaining academic success and being civically involved are traits that should always be commended," Edelblut said, "which is why I'm excited to be attending Comcast's Leaders and Achievers Scholarship event. I look forward to meeting these great young people, from a number of New Hampshire communities, who are building bright futures for themselves."

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.



Student First

Name Student Last Name City State Billy Alcime Norridgewock ME Jordyn Babin New Ipswich NH Benjamin Barba Rye NH Holly Black Brunswick ME Aaliyah Black Auburn NH Adam Bodien Salisbury NH Isabella Brogna Daly Rochester NH Hannah Carey Rindge NH Matthew Corso Newmarket NH Brian Couture South Berwick ME Emma Cross Atkinson NH Chloe Davidson Freeport ME Jonathan Decker Epsom NH Daniel Differ Merrimack NH Sophia Ferro Manchester NH Nicholas Frost Fremont NH Benjamin Frothingham Merrimack NH Bailey Haines Rollinsford NH Cameron Healy Stratham NH Heather Heim Brentwood NH Laura Hoeker Bow NH Shelby Houghton Milford NH Phoebe Keck Northfield NH Nathaniel Kelsey Hopkinton NH Eric Langley Manchester NH Dacoda McGee Bristol NH Abigail Minott Bath ME Nicole Orozco Litchfield NH Oba Oseghali Manchester NH Stephanie Pixley Dover NH Jessica Scharmett Temple NH Belle Sullivan Hopkinton NH Kathleen Taylor Amherst NH Rebecca Thomas Hinsdale NH Sara Vilela Hooksett NH Savannah Young Manchester NH

