Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $46,000 In Scholarships To 37 High School Seniors From New Hampshire And Maine

CONCORD, N.H., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded $46,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year to 32 New Hampshire students along with five Maine students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship awarded to the best and brightest high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills. Since 2001, more than $28 million has been awarded to nearly 27,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers Program.
"Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Tracy Pitcher, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Greater Boston Region, which includes New Hampshire. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."
Comcast, joined by New Hampshire Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut, recognized the students at a special event held at the New Hampshire State House today. One student, Oba Oseghali, a student at Salem High School, was selected to receive a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.
"Attaining academic success and being civically involved are traits that should always be commended," Edelblut said, "which is why I'm excited to be attending Comcast's Leaders and Achievers Scholarship event. I look forward to meeting these great young people, from a number of New Hampshire communities, who are building bright futures for themselves."
The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.
About the Comcast Foundation
The Comcast Foundation was founded by Comcast Corporation in June 1999 to provide charitable support to qualified non-profit organizations. The Foundation's primary mission is to empower communities to thrive by providing access to technology, relevant digital skills and training, and inspiring volunteerism, service and leadership. The Foundation invests in programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the communities we serve. Since its inception, the Comcast Foundation has donated $220 million to organizations in the communities nationwide that Comcast serves. More information about how Comcast supports the communities it serves available at www.comcast.com/community.
|
Student First
|
Student Last
Name
|
City
|
State
|
Billy
|
Alcime
|
Norridgewock
|
ME
|
Jordyn
|
Babin
|
New Ipswich
|
NH
|
Benjamin
|
Barba
|
Rye
|
NH
|
Holly
|
Black
|
Brunswick
|
ME
|
Aaliyah
|
Black
|
Auburn
|
NH
|
Adam
|
Bodien
|
Salisbury
|
NH
|
Isabella
|
Brogna Daly
|
Rochester
|
NH
|
Hannah
|
Carey
|
Rindge
|
NH
|
Matthew
|
Corso
|
Newmarket
|
NH
|
Brian
|
Couture
|
South Berwick
|
ME
|
Emma
|
Cross
|
Atkinson
|
NH
|
Chloe
|
Davidson
|
Freeport
|
ME
|
Jonathan
|
Decker
|
Epsom
|
NH
|
Daniel
|
Differ
|
Merrimack
|
NH
|
Sophia
|
Ferro
|
Manchester
|
NH
|
Nicholas
|
Frost
|
Fremont
|
NH
|
Benjamin
|
Frothingham
|
Merrimack
|
NH
|
Bailey
|
Haines
|
Rollinsford
|
NH
|
Cameron
|
Healy
|
Stratham
|
NH
|
Heather
|
Heim
|
Brentwood
|
NH
|
Laura
|
Hoeker
|
Bow
|
NH
|
Shelby
|
Houghton
|
Milford
|
NH
|
Phoebe
|
Keck
|
Northfield
|
NH
|
Nathaniel
|
Kelsey
|
Hopkinton
|
NH
|
Eric
|
Langley
|
Manchester
|
NH
|
Dacoda
|
McGee
|
Bristol
|
NH
|
Abigail
|
Minott
|
Bath
|
ME
|
Nicole
|
Orozco
|
Litchfield
|
NH
|
Oba
|
Oseghali
|
Manchester
|
NH
|
Stephanie
|
Pixley
|
Dover
|
NH
|
Jessica
|
Scharmett
|
Temple
|
NH
|
Belle
|
Sullivan
|
Hopkinton
|
NH
|
Kathleen
|
Taylor
|
Amherst
|
NH
|
Rebecca
|
Thomas
|
Hinsdale
|
NH
|
Sara
|
Vilela
|
Hooksett
|
NH
|
Savannah
|
Young
|
Manchester
|
NH
