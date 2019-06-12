Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $50,000 In Scholarships To 17 Connecticut High School Seniors

"Our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Michael Parker, senior vice president of Comcast's Western New England Region, which is headquartered in Connecticut. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast, joined by Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, State Senator Douglas McCrory, State Representative Catherine Abercrombie and State Representative Nicole Klarides-Ditria, recognized the students at a special event held at the Connecticut State Capitol today. One student, Rameezah Ahmed, a resident of Danbury and student at Danbury Hight School, was selected to receive an additional $7,500 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

"I congratulate all of this year's scholarship recipients for their academic achievements and thank them for their outstanding acts of community service," Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. "For those who will be going across the country to attend college in the fall, we will be anxiously awaiting their return to Connecticut as leaders of the future. I can't wait to see what innovative ideas this next generation of idea-makers brings back to our state."

"I join Comcast in congratulating these exceptional students on their commitment to their education and their community. Support of our youth comes in many forms and the Comcast Leaders and Achievers scholarships will make a difference for these kids as they prepare for their future," added Senate Education Committee Chairman, Doug McCrory (D-Hartford).

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.

Students receiving this year's Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship in Connecticut are:

Student Name Student Hometown High School Rameezah Ahmed Danbury Danbury High School Shawn Brooks New London New London High School Kashmere Cunningham New Britain New Britain High School Nubia Dickinson Hartford Sport and Medical Sciences Academy Saewon-Charles Dionne-Jee Old Saybrook Old Saybrook High School David Gao Bristol Bristol Central High School Sonya Hadley Middletown Middletown High School Alexander Halkias Berlin Berlin High School Tori Higgins Bloomfield Bloomfield High School Chanel Johnson Hartford University High School of Science & Engineering Morphy Kuffour Bolton East Hartford High School Zarya Pena West Hartford William H. Hall High School Thea Ranelli New Haven Wilbur Cross Comprehensive High School Doishellys Rodriguez New Haven High School in the Community Xiu Xiu Sammis-Mccoy Beacon Falls Woodland regional high school Allie Stankewich Guilford Guilford High School Hannah Yother Wallingford Mark T. Sheehan High School

