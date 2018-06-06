Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $53,000 In Scholarships To 44 Connecticut High School Seniors

Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program Recognizes Students' Achievements Both in and Out of the Classroom

HARTFORD, Conn., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded $53,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year to 44 Connecticut students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program.  The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship awarded to the best and brightest high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills.  

"Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Michael Parker, senior vice president of Comcast's Western New England Region, which is headquartered in Connecticut. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast, joined by several elected officials, including Speaker of the House Aresimowicz, State Representative Rob Sampson, State Representative William Petit, State Senator Paul Formica, State Senator Joan Hartley, and State Senator Doug McCrory, recognized the students at a special event held at Connecticut State Capitol recently. One student, Kevin Ruiz, a resident of New London and student at New London High School was selected to receive an additional $9,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

"Congratulations to all the students across Connecticut for being recognized as "leaders and achievers" at the Capitol," said Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin/Southington.) "It was great to be part of an event that awards scholarships to help kids pursue higher education."

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community. 

Since 2002, Comcast has awarded over $700,000 in Leaders and Achievers Scholarships to more than 600 students in Connecticut. To date, Comcast has awarded more than $28 million in scholarships to nearly 27,000 students nationwide.  Visit here to learn more.

In Connecticut, the following students were awarded Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarships:

Student Name

Hometown

High School

Cristal Arguello

Hamden

Cooperative Arts & Humanities Magnet

Lyndsey Broxton

Enfield

Sport And Medical Sciences Academy

Ty Bulley

Columbia

Bolton High School

Megan Chadha

Avon

Avon High School

Benjamin Clemmey

Middletown

Xavier High

Colleen Coogan

Middlefield

Coginchaug Regional High School

Thomas Corbett Jr.

New Milford

Henry Abbott V-T School

Ny'Asia Davis

New Haven

High School In The Community

Jessica Delgado

Bloomfield

Bloomfield High School

Marissa deNicolo

West Haven

West Haven High School

Matheu DiBrino

Wolcott

Wolcott High School

Emma Donohue

East Hampton

East Hampton High School

Amy Escobar Perez

New Haven

Eli Whitney V-T School

Valerie Fekete

Wallingford

Lyman Hall High School

Mia Garza

Windsor

Classical Magnet School

Katherine Hall

Clinton

Mercy High

Ashlyn Harris

Clinton

The Morgan School

Katherine Haskell

Wallingford

Mark T. Sheehan High School

Elizabeth Heller

Guilford

Guilford High School

Damarys Jara

Westbrook

Westbrook High School

Patrick Joyce

Bethel

Bethel High School

Nile Keech

Portland

Portland High School

Alessandra Leitao

Waterbury

John F. Kennedy High School

Nicole Mealha

Hartford

Northwest Catholic High

Joseph Medina

New Britain

New Britain High School

Avishan Montazer

Hamden

Sacred Heart Academy

Max Mossberg

Windsor

Loomis Chaffee

Phoebe Mrozinski

Tolland

Tolland High School

Adanne Ogbaa

Hamden

Hamden High School

Hetal Patel

Berlin

Berlin High School

Erin Patten

Waterford

Waterford High School

Brianna Pittman

Waterbury

W.F Kaynor Tech School

James Porter

East Granby

Academy Of Aerospace And Engineering

Shannon Pruzinsky

Beacon Falls

Woodland Regional High School

Rashmi Rajesh

Farmington

Farmington High School

Alejandra Rodriguez

Waterbury

Crosby High School

Kevin Ruiz

New London

New London High School

Helena Sabo

Woodbury

Immaculate High

Luke San Juan

Plainville

Plainville High School

Emma Sked

Old Lyme

Lyme-Old Lyme High School

Geneveive Speer

Bridgeport

Hopkins School

Christopher Thomson

Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook Senior High School

Margaret Wierdsma

New Hartford

The Ethel Walker School

Carolyn Xenelis

Westbrook

The Williams School

About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal.  Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses.  It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.   

About the Comcast Foundation
The Comcast Foundation was founded by Comcast Corporation in June 1999 to provide charitable support to qualified non-profit organizations. The Foundation's primary mission is to empower communities to thrive by providing access to technology, relevant digital skills and training, and inspiring volunteerism, service and leadership. The Foundation invests in programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the communities we serve. Since its inception, the Comcast Foundation has donated $220 million to organizations in the communities nationwide that Comcast serves. More information about how Comcast supports the communities it serves available at www.comcast.com/community.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comcast-nbcuniversal-awards-53-000-in-scholarships-to-44-connecticut-high-school-seniors-300661129.html

