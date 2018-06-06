Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $53,000 In Scholarships To 44 Connecticut High School Seniors

"Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Michael Parker, senior vice president of Comcast's Western New England Region, which is headquartered in Connecticut. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast, joined by several elected officials, including Speaker of the House Aresimowicz, State Representative Rob Sampson, State Representative William Petit, State Senator Paul Formica, State Senator Joan Hartley, and State Senator Doug McCrory, recognized the students at a special event held at Connecticut State Capitol recently. One student, Kevin Ruiz, a resident of New London and student at New London High School was selected to receive an additional $9,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

"Congratulations to all the students across Connecticut for being recognized as "leaders and achievers" at the Capitol," said Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin/Southington.) "It was great to be part of an event that awards scholarships to help kids pursue higher education."

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.



Since 2002, Comcast has awarded over $700,000 in Leaders and Achievers Scholarships to more than 600 students in Connecticut. To date, Comcast has awarded more than $28 million in scholarships to nearly 27,000 students nationwide. Visit here to learn more.

In Connecticut, the following students were awarded Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarships:

Student Name Hometown High School Cristal Arguello Hamden Cooperative Arts & Humanities Magnet Lyndsey Broxton Enfield Sport And Medical Sciences Academy Ty Bulley Columbia Bolton High School Megan Chadha Avon Avon High School Benjamin Clemmey Middletown Xavier High Colleen Coogan Middlefield Coginchaug Regional High School Thomas Corbett Jr. New Milford Henry Abbott V-T School Ny'Asia Davis New Haven High School In The Community Jessica Delgado Bloomfield Bloomfield High School Marissa deNicolo West Haven West Haven High School Matheu DiBrino Wolcott Wolcott High School Emma Donohue East Hampton East Hampton High School Amy Escobar Perez New Haven Eli Whitney V-T School Valerie Fekete Wallingford Lyman Hall High School Mia Garza Windsor Classical Magnet School Katherine Hall Clinton Mercy High Ashlyn Harris Clinton The Morgan School Katherine Haskell Wallingford Mark T. Sheehan High School Elizabeth Heller Guilford Guilford High School Damarys Jara Westbrook Westbrook High School Patrick Joyce Bethel Bethel High School Nile Keech Portland Portland High School Alessandra Leitao Waterbury John F. Kennedy High School Nicole Mealha Hartford Northwest Catholic High Joseph Medina New Britain New Britain High School Avishan Montazer Hamden Sacred Heart Academy Max Mossberg Windsor Loomis Chaffee Phoebe Mrozinski Tolland Tolland High School Adanne Ogbaa Hamden Hamden High School Hetal Patel Berlin Berlin High School Erin Patten Waterford Waterford High School Brianna Pittman Waterbury W.F Kaynor Tech School James Porter East Granby Academy Of Aerospace And Engineering Shannon Pruzinsky Beacon Falls Woodland Regional High School Rashmi Rajesh Farmington Farmington High School Alejandra Rodriguez Waterbury Crosby High School Kevin Ruiz New London New London High School Helena Sabo Woodbury Immaculate High Luke San Juan Plainville Plainville High School Emma Sked Old Lyme Lyme-Old Lyme High School Geneveive Speer Bridgeport Hopkins School Christopher Thomson Old Saybrook Old Saybrook Senior High School Margaret Wierdsma New Hartford The Ethel Walker School Carolyn Xenelis Westbrook The Williams School

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

The Comcast Foundation was founded by Comcast Corporation in June 1999 to provide charitable support to qualified non-profit organizations. The Foundation's primary mission is to empower communities to thrive by providing access to technology, relevant digital skills and training, and inspiring volunteerism, service and leadership. The Foundation invests in programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the communities we serve. Since its inception, the Comcast Foundation has donated $220 million to organizations in the communities nationwide that Comcast serves. More information about how Comcast supports the communities it serves available at www.comcast.com/community.

