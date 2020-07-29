Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $70,000 in Scholarships to 28 Virginia High School Seniors

"All of us at Comcast are honored to recognize the amazing achievements of our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners in Virginia," said Mary McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Beltway Region. "These students excel in academics and are leaders in the community and among their peers. They are a great representation of our future, and we are proud to help them further their education."

"These students are a great representation of leadership, academic excellence and community service here in Virginia, and I am proud of each one for receiving a Leaders and Achievers scholarship," said Charniele Herring, Majority Leader, Virginia House of Delegates. "Thank you, Comcast, for recognizing these students' achievements and helping further their education."

Comcast, in partnership with Delegate Herring, created a congratulatory video and shared with all its Virginia scholarship winners. Additionally, several students shared their excitement around attending college in the Fall – click here to hear directly from them.



The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program recognizes high school seniors for their community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. These scholarships are provided to give young people the opportunity to continue their education to better compete in tomorrow's workplace. Applicants to the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program must demonstrate academic excellence, commitment to community service, and outstanding qualities in character, integrity, and leadership.

See below for a full list of recipients:

2020 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Recipients from Virginia

Albemarle County

Maureen Loftus of Western Albemarle High School

Alexandria

Jatsuka Pozo of T.C. Williams High School

Arlington

Aaliyah Dade of Wakefield High School

Ermuunkhuslen Ganbaatar of Yorktown High School

Augusta County

Emily Hamrick of Riverheads High School

Bedford County

Emily Neel of Liberty High School

Caroline County

Praise Buba of Caroline High School

Charlottesville

Samira Samadi of Charlottesville High School

Chesterfield County

Luke Ericksen of Matoaca High School

Nyota Patel of Thomas Dale High School

Fairfax County

Esme Hansing of South Lakes High School

Harrisonburg

Katelyn Ramsey of Harrisonburg High School

Hanover County

Nicole Sullivan of Atlee High School

Henrico County

Faria Alam of Tucker High School

Naomi Nichols of Deep Run High School

Marina Roshdy of Godwin High School

Angelmai Truong of Tucker High School

Loudoun County

Faith Arata of Dominion High School

Cher Jiang of Freedom High School

Riya Maheshwari of Rock Ridge High School

Lynchburg

Georgia Helein of Heritage High School

Manassas

Salma Aljaidi of Osbourn High School

Benjamin Lopez Del Pino of Osbourn High School

Prince William County

Daniella Saforo of C.D. Hylton High School

Rockingham County

Jaime Cyzick of Turner Ashby High School

Madelynne Schmidt of Turner Ashby High School

Salem

Makayla Broughman of Salem High School

Tazewell County

Alexander White of Graham High School

