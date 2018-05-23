Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $74,000 In Scholarships To 65 Greater Philadelphia Area High School Seniors

"Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Stephanie Kosta, Comcast Regional Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast recognized the students at a special event held at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. One student, Morgan Bacon, a resident of Philadelphia and student at Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School, was selected to receive a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

In total, Comcast will award $205,000 in Leaders & Achievers scholarships to 187 high school seniors across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the 2018-19 school year.

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.

2018 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Winners from Greater Philadelphia:

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS (by county where student resides)

Bucks County

Katherine M Loftus, Council Rock South High School

Garlie C St-Cyr, Morrisville Middle/Senior High

Chester County

Jared S Elters, Coatesville Area Senior High

Safoora Siddiqui, Collegium Charter School

Sravya Basvapatri, West Chester East High School

Yash Shah, Spring Ford High School

Jonathan Robert Arditi, Owen J. Roberts High School

Steven T Jones, B. Reed Henderson High School

Delaware County

Arathi R Pillai, Springfield High School

Nabelah B Hussain, Upper Darby High School

Katelyn M Barr, Upper Merion High School

Macie S Plotkin, Radnor High School

Jada M Toland, Charter High School for Architecture and Design

Victor Q Wright, Boys Latin of Philadelphia Charter School

Montgomery County

Roslyn M Spruill, Multicultural Academy Charter School

DeJah L N Williams, Wyncote Academy

Samantha N DiPasquale, Jenkintown High School

Camryn L Duncan, Norristown Area High School

Anya Gupta, Hill School

Daniel M Burga, Delaware Valley Friends School

Scott M Boyle, Archbishop Wood

Gabriella T Rudnick, Springfield High School

Philadelphia County

Dede O C Ajavon, High School of the Future

Adrian Allen, Imhotep Institute Charter

Chas Allen, Overbrook High School

Andrew Atkerson, Roman Catholic High School

Morgan Bacon, Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School

Salimata J Bakayoko, Audenried Charter High School

Myciah T Brown, Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School

Kelsey Carolan, Philadelphia Academy Charter School

Sara A Cavalcanti, Hallahan High School

Clara Chaplin-Loebell, W. B. Saul High School for Agricultural Sciences

Heather M H Cook, Northeast High School

Quadira K Daniels, Simon Gratz High School

Hennessy Dejesus, Nueva Esperanza Academy Charter School

Kathy M Duque-Ramirez, Motivation High School

Tyrone Farrare, Parkway West High School

Tatiana L Gomez, Penn Treaty School

Felicia T Grubb, A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School

Christopher Ian Hamilton, John Bartram High School

Tamir Donte Harper, Science Leadership Academy

Casai A High, Mount St. Joseph Academy

Jada Holloway, Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School

Ameenah T Jackson, Constitution High School

Lina Jaquez, Community Academy Of Philadelphia Charter School

Deutty Lafleur, Frankford High School

Summer B Love, Abraham Lincoln High School

Argelis Minaya-Bravo, The U School

Laila J Mitchell, Maritime Academy Charter School

Shamera D Moore, Benjamin Franklin High School

Isaac G Newman, Philadelphia Performing Arts & Sciences: A String Theory Charter School

Yazmin M Pabon, Parkway Center City High School

Leissa Paulection, Parkway Northwest High School for Peace and Social Justice

London Z Reese, Paul Robeson High School

Khalif Robinson, Bodine High School for International Affairs

Ahana M Rosha, Friends Select School

Carlos O Sanchez, Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School

Imani A Sanders-Rasul, Girard Academic Music Program

Feven Teferi, West Philadelphia Catholic High School

Tho Tran, Mercy Career & Technical High School

Naccir Y Waddy, Strawberry Mansion High School

Ciani C Wells, Central High School

Joseph V Whitcomb, Archbishop Ryan School

Charelle N White, Sayre High School

Stephanie D White-Winters, Murrell Dobbins CTE High School

