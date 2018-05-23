Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $74,000 In Scholarships To 65 Greater Philadelphia Area High School Seniors

TREVOSE, Pa., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded approximately $74,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year to 65 area students from Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship awarded to the best and brightest high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills. Since 2001, more than $28 million has been awarded to nearly 27,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers Program.
"Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Stephanie Kosta, Comcast Regional Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."
Comcast recognized the students at a special event held at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. One student, Morgan Bacon, a resident of Philadelphia and student at Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School, was selected to receive a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.
In total, Comcast will award $205,000 in Leaders & Achievers scholarships to 187 high school seniors across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the 2018-19 school year.
The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.
Visit here to learn more.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.
About the Comcast Foundation
The Comcast Foundation was founded by Comcast Corporation in June 1999 to provide charitable support to qualified non-profit organizations. The Foundation's primary mission is to empower communities to thrive by providing access to technology, relevant digital skills and training, and inspiring volunteerism, service and leadership. The Foundation invests in programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the communities we serve. Since its inception, the Comcast Foundation has donated $220 million to organizations in the communities nationwide that Comcast serves. More information about how Comcast supports the communities it serves available at www.comcast.com/community.
2018 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Winners from Greater Philadelphia:
SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS (by county where student resides)
Bucks County
Katherine M Loftus, Council Rock South High School
Garlie C St-Cyr, Morrisville Middle/Senior High
Chester County
Jared S Elters, Coatesville Area Senior High
Safoora Siddiqui, Collegium Charter School
Sravya Basvapatri, West Chester East High School
Yash Shah, Spring Ford High School
Jonathan Robert Arditi, Owen J. Roberts High School
Steven T Jones, B. Reed Henderson High School
Delaware County
Arathi R Pillai, Springfield High School
Nabelah B Hussain, Upper Darby High School
Katelyn M Barr, Upper Merion High School
Macie S Plotkin, Radnor High School
Jada M Toland, Charter High School for Architecture and Design
Victor Q Wright, Boys Latin of Philadelphia Charter School
Montgomery County
Roslyn M Spruill, Multicultural Academy Charter School
DeJah L N Williams, Wyncote Academy
Samantha N DiPasquale, Jenkintown High School
Camryn L Duncan, Norristown Area High School
Anya Gupta, Hill School
Daniel M Burga, Delaware Valley Friends School
Scott M Boyle, Archbishop Wood
Gabriella T Rudnick, Springfield High School
Philadelphia County
Dede O C Ajavon, High School of the Future
Adrian Allen, Imhotep Institute Charter
Chas Allen, Overbrook High School
Andrew Atkerson, Roman Catholic High School
Morgan Bacon, Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School
Salimata J Bakayoko, Audenried Charter High School
Myciah T Brown, Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School
Kelsey Carolan, Philadelphia Academy Charter School
Sara A Cavalcanti, Hallahan High School
Clara Chaplin-Loebell, W. B. Saul High School for Agricultural Sciences
Heather M H Cook, Northeast High School
Quadira K Daniels, Simon Gratz High School
Hennessy Dejesus, Nueva Esperanza Academy Charter School
Kathy M Duque-Ramirez, Motivation High School
Tyrone Farrare, Parkway West High School
Tatiana L Gomez, Penn Treaty School
Felicia T Grubb, A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School
Christopher Ian Hamilton, John Bartram High School
Tamir Donte Harper, Science Leadership Academy
Casai A High, Mount St. Joseph Academy
Jada Holloway, Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School
Ameenah T Jackson, Constitution High School
Lina Jaquez, Community Academy Of Philadelphia Charter School
Deutty Lafleur, Frankford High School
Summer B Love, Abraham Lincoln High School
Argelis Minaya-Bravo, The U School
Laila J Mitchell, Maritime Academy Charter School
Shamera D Moore, Benjamin Franklin High School
Isaac G Newman, Philadelphia Performing Arts & Sciences: A String Theory Charter School
Yazmin M Pabon, Parkway Center City High School
Leissa Paulection, Parkway Northwest High School for Peace and Social Justice
London Z Reese, Paul Robeson High School
Khalif Robinson, Bodine High School for International Affairs
Ahana M Rosha, Friends Select School
Carlos O Sanchez, Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School
Imani A Sanders-Rasul, Girard Academic Music Program
Feven Teferi, West Philadelphia Catholic High School
Tho Tran, Mercy Career & Technical High School
Naccir Y Waddy, Strawberry Mansion High School
Ciani C Wells, Central High School
Joseph V Whitcomb, Archbishop Ryan School
Charelle N White, Sayre High School
Stephanie D White-Winters, Murrell Dobbins CTE High School
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comcast-nbcuniversal-awards-74-000-in-scholarships-to-65-greater-philadelphia-area-high-school-seniors-300653666.html
SOURCE Comcast NBCUniversal
Share this article