Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $82,500 In Scholarships To 30 Virginia High School Seniors

RICHMOND, Va., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded approximately $82,500 in scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year to 30 Virginia students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $33 million has been awarded to nearly 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.



"Our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to excelling in their academic excellence and community service," said Mary McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Beltway Region. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."



Comcast, joined by The Honorable Lashrecse Aird, 63rd District, Virginia House of Delegates, recognized the students at a special event held at the Virginia State Capitol on Wednesday, May 15. One student, Emma Evans, a resident of Staunton and student at Riverheads High School, was selected to receive an additional $7,500 Comcast Founders Scholarship — instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

"Congratulations to all of the Leaders and Achievers scholarship recipients," said Atif Qarni, Virginia Secretary of Education. "I am proud of each of you and your academic accomplishments as well as your commitment to serving your community and peers. Thank you, Comcast, for recognizing these talented students and for your commitment to helping further their education with these scholarships."



The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.



Visit here to learn more about the program.

2019 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Recipients from Virginia

Alexandria

Jasmine Vargas of St. Stephen's & St. Agnes School*

Arlington

Anne Felipe of Wakefield High School

Esinam Fynn of Wakefield High School

Augusta County

Emma Evans of Riverheads High School in Staunton

Sarah Watson of Stuarts Draft High School

Chesterfield County

Jonathan Coleman of Matoaca High School in Chesterfield

Angel Pajimola of Clover Hill High School in Midlothian

Natalee Wilson of Wilson Christian Academy in Midlothian

Culpeper County

Mikayla Jenkins of Eastern View High School in Culpeper

Danville

Hannah Anderson of George Washington High School

Fairfax County

Ian Hansing of South Lakes High School in Reston

Hassan Osman from Lorton*

Fauquier County

Meredyth Rankin of Fauquier High School in Warrenton

Frederick County

Gina Alfred of John Handley High School in Winchester

Fredericksburg

Arianna Verbosky of Stafford Senior High School

Henrico County

Kamryn Owen of Highland Springs High School

Clara Pettus of John Randolph Tucker High School in Henrico

Hopewell

Dajuan Wilkins of Hopewell High School

Loudoun County

Praneeth Penmetsa of Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn

Lynchburg

D'Arrin Calloway of Heritage High School

Manassas

Lubna Azmi of Stonewall Jackson High School

Petersburg

Treyvion Hall of Petersburg High School

Prince William County

Alyssa Alexander of Woodbridge Senior High School

Richmond

Micah Hunter of Grove Christian School

Raquel Turner of Richmond Community High School

Rockingham County

Emily Villacrusis of Turner Ashby High School in Bridgewater

Salem

Abigail Coleman of Salem High School

Stafford County

Sarah Schaefer of North Stafford High School

Tazewell County

Jazmin Scarberry of Graham High School in Bluefield

Warren County

Kaley Foulks of Warren County High School in Front Royal

*Indicates winners of NBCUniversal Award

