Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $83,000 In Scholarships To 74 Virginia High School Seniors

"All of our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners show a strong commitment to their communities and academic achievement," said Mary McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Beltway Region. "We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and look forward to supporting them as they further their education."

Comcast, joined by the Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni and other elected officials and school administrators, recognized the students at a special event held at the Virginia State Capitol on Thursday, May 10. One student, Tai-Tonia Owens, a senior at Armstrong High School in Richmond was selected to receive an additional $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship — instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

"Congratulations to all of the recipients of this year's Leaders and Achievers scholarships," said Governor Ralph Northam. "And, thank you to Comcast for supporting our future leaders as they continue their education. I am honored to see so many community, academic and leadership achievements from students throughout Virginia."

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.



Visit here to learn more.

2018 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Recipients from Virginia

Albemarle County

Trevor Phelps of Western Albemarle High School in Crozet

Alexandria

Kasey Chapman of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

Gabrielle Sullivan of St. Stephen's & St. Agnes School

Arlington

Rodrigo Hernandez of Arlington Community High School

Augusta County

Christian Turner of Stuarts Draft High School

Nicholas Warmington of Riverheads High School in Staunton

Botetourt County

Emma Blugerman of Lord Botetourt High School

Campbell County

Kayla Vance of AltaVista High School

Charlottesville

Demetrius Ragland of Charlottesville High School

Chesterfield County

Gregory Beckwith of Midlothian High School

Nya Burwell of Thomas Dale High School in Chester

Jamie Cartagena of Meadowbrook High School

Christian Clark of Cosby High School in Midlothian

Charlotte Davis, Homeschooler in Chesterfield

Amaya Jackson of L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield

Nylan Ntabazi of Clover Hill High School in Midlothian

Zoe Patterson of Monacan High School in Chesterfield

Elizabeth Rapp of James River High School in Midlothian

Noah Tressler of Manchester High School in Midlothian

Kelsey Young of Lee-Davis High School in Mechanicsville

Colonial Heights

Camryn Ridpath of Colonial Heights High School

Culpeper County

Bailey Wilson of Culpeper County High School

Danville

Isaiah Jenkins of George Washington High School

Isaiah Warner of Galileo Magnet High School

Dinwiddie County

Savanah Diamond of Dinwiddie High School

Emporia

Destiny Mangrum of Greensville County High School

Fauquier County

Justin Mosely of Fauquier High School

Frederick County

Nicole Berger of Sherando High School in Stephens City

Kaia Franklin of John Handley High School in Winchester

Stuart Giffin of Millbrook High School in Winchester

Hanover County

Sarah Castle of Hanover High School in Mechanicsville

Joshua Hill of Atlee High School in Mechanicsville

Harrisonburg

Riley Harbick of Eastern Mennonite School

Alice Perrine of Harrisonburg High School

Henrico County

Aashi Agarwala of Henrico High School

Jordan Anderson-Murray of Highland Springs High School

Montasia Braxton of Varina High School in Henrico

Tyler Hendricks of Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico

Stephanie Kasko of Hermitage High School in Henrico

Danny Lew of John Randolph Tucker High School in Henrico

Karola Preda of Deep Run High School in Glen Allen

Loudoun County

Eleanor Westbrook of Heritage High School in Leesburg

Maxwell Yeager of Loudoun County High School in Leesburg

Lynchburg

Grace Chun of Heritage High School

Sydney Morris of E. C. Glass High School

Faith Quel of Central Virginia Governor's School for Science and Technology

Emma Sisk of Brookville High School

Page County

Sara Comer of Luray High School

Petersburg

Sahara Sidi of Appomattox Regional Governor's School for the Arts and Technology

Pittsylvania County

Morgan Jones of Chatham High School

Powhatan County

Madison Evans of Powhatan High School

Prince William County

Destiny Ball of Battlefield High School in Haymarket

Matthew Cinnamon of Forest Park High School in Woodbridge

Emmanuel Murphy of Christ Chapel Academy in Woodbridge

Courtney Parker of C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge

Richmond

Shyea Ball of Richmond Community High School

Maxwell Galbraith of Trinity Episcopal School

Naomi Ghahrai of Godwin High School

Eva Gravely of St. Catherine's School

Maelee Hearington of Maggie L. Walker Governor's School for Government and International Studies

Paul Hylton of St. Christopher's School

Tai-Tonia Owens of Armstrong High School

Shavae Ward of Open High School

Jordan Woods of John Marshall High School

Rockingham County

Luke Myers of East Rockingham High School in Elkton

Allison Seifert of Turner Ashby High School in Bridgewater

Salem

Hedge Grace of Salem High School

Smyth County

Caitlin Tuggle of Chilhowie High School

Spotsylvania County

Taylor White of Massaponax High School in Fredericksburg

Stafford County

Savannah Olyniec of North Stafford High School

Sierra Villarreal of Mountain View High School in Stafford

Sussex County

Rebekah Shabazz of Sussex Central High School

Waynesboro

Hayley Darden of Waynesboro High School

Sarah Loomis, Homeschooler

