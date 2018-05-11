Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $83,000 In Scholarships To 74 Virginia High School Seniors

RICHMOND, Va., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded approximately $83,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year to 74 Virginia students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship awarded to the best and brightest high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills. Since 2001, more than $28 million has been awarded to nearly 27,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers Program.
"All of our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners show a strong commitment to their communities and academic achievement," said Mary McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Beltway Region. "We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and look forward to supporting them as they further their education."
Comcast, joined by the Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni and other elected officials and school administrators, recognized the students at a special event held at the Virginia State Capitol on Thursday, May 10. One student, Tai-Tonia Owens, a senior at Armstrong High School in Richmond was selected to receive an additional $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship — instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.
"Congratulations to all of the recipients of this year's Leaders and Achievers scholarships," said Governor Ralph Northam. "And, thank you to Comcast for supporting our future leaders as they continue their education. I am honored to see so many community, academic and leadership achievements from students throughout Virginia."
The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.
2018 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Recipients from Virginia
Albemarle County
Trevor Phelps of Western Albemarle High School in Crozet
Alexandria
Kasey Chapman of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Gabrielle Sullivan of St. Stephen's & St. Agnes School
Arlington
Rodrigo Hernandez of Arlington Community High School
Augusta County
Christian Turner of Stuarts Draft High School
Nicholas Warmington of Riverheads High School in Staunton
Botetourt County
Emma Blugerman of Lord Botetourt High School
Campbell County
Kayla Vance of AltaVista High School
Charlottesville
Demetrius Ragland of Charlottesville High School
Chesterfield County
Gregory Beckwith of Midlothian High School
Nya Burwell of Thomas Dale High School in Chester
Jamie Cartagena of Meadowbrook High School
Christian Clark of Cosby High School in Midlothian
Charlotte Davis, Homeschooler in Chesterfield
Amaya Jackson of L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield
Nylan Ntabazi of Clover Hill High School in Midlothian
Zoe Patterson of Monacan High School in Chesterfield
Elizabeth Rapp of James River High School in Midlothian
Noah Tressler of Manchester High School in Midlothian
Kelsey Young of Lee-Davis High School in Mechanicsville
Colonial Heights
Camryn Ridpath of Colonial Heights High School
Culpeper County
Bailey Wilson of Culpeper County High School
Danville
Isaiah Jenkins of George Washington High School
Isaiah Warner of Galileo Magnet High School
Dinwiddie County
Savanah Diamond of Dinwiddie High School
Emporia
Destiny Mangrum of Greensville County High School
Fauquier County
Justin Mosely of Fauquier High School
Frederick County
Nicole Berger of Sherando High School in Stephens City
Kaia Franklin of John Handley High School in Winchester
Stuart Giffin of Millbrook High School in Winchester
Hanover County
Sarah Castle of Hanover High School in Mechanicsville
Joshua Hill of Atlee High School in Mechanicsville
Harrisonburg
Riley Harbick of Eastern Mennonite School
Alice Perrine of Harrisonburg High School
Henrico County
Aashi Agarwala of Henrico High School
Jordan Anderson-Murray of Highland Springs High School
Montasia Braxton of Varina High School in Henrico
Tyler Hendricks of Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico
Stephanie Kasko of Hermitage High School in Henrico
Danny Lew of John Randolph Tucker High School in Henrico
Karola Preda of Deep Run High School in Glen Allen
Loudoun County
Eleanor Westbrook of Heritage High School in Leesburg
Maxwell Yeager of Loudoun County High School in Leesburg
Lynchburg
Grace Chun of Heritage High School
Sydney Morris of E. C. Glass High School
Faith Quel of Central Virginia Governor's School for Science and Technology
Emma Sisk of Brookville High School
Page County
Sara Comer of Luray High School
Petersburg
Sahara Sidi of Appomattox Regional Governor's School for the Arts and Technology
Pittsylvania County
Morgan Jones of Chatham High School
Powhatan County
Madison Evans of Powhatan High School
Prince William County
Destiny Ball of Battlefield High School in Haymarket
Matthew Cinnamon of Forest Park High School in Woodbridge
Emmanuel Murphy of Christ Chapel Academy in Woodbridge
Courtney Parker of C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge
Richmond
Shyea Ball of Richmond Community High School
Maxwell Galbraith of Trinity Episcopal School
Naomi Ghahrai of Godwin High School
Eva Gravely of St. Catherine's School
Maelee Hearington of Maggie L. Walker Governor's School for Government and International Studies
Paul Hylton of St. Christopher's School
Tai-Tonia Owens of Armstrong High School
Shavae Ward of Open High School
Jordan Woods of John Marshall High School
Rockingham County
Luke Myers of East Rockingham High School in Elkton
Allison Seifert of Turner Ashby High School in Bridgewater
Salem
Hedge Grace of Salem High School
Smyth County
Caitlin Tuggle of Chilhowie High School
Spotsylvania County
Taylor White of Massaponax High School in Fredericksburg
Stafford County
Savannah Olyniec of North Stafford High School
Sierra Villarreal of Mountain View High School in Stafford
Sussex County
Rebekah Shabazz of Sussex Central High School
Waynesboro
Hayley Darden of Waynesboro High School
Sarah Loomis, Homeschooler
