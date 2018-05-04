Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $91,000 In Scholarships To 82 New Jersey High School Seniors

"Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Stephanie Kosta, Comcast Regional Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast recognized the students at a special event held at the Trenton War Memorial. One student, Germalysa Ferrer, a resident of Trenton, NJ, and student at Trenton High School West, was selected to receive a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.

2018 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Winners from New Jersey:

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS (by County where student resides)

Atlantic County

Elizabeth Castellano, Egg Harbor Township High School

Gabriella DeStefano, Buena Regional High School

Janisa Middleton, Atlantic City High School

Nidhi Patel, Atlantic County Institute of Technology

Preston Phommathep, Oakcrest High School

Ayana Plummer, Holy Spirit High School

Bergen County

Samantha Dabal, Wallington Jr/Sr High School

Connor Megee, Burlington City High School

Burlington County

Dhestyknei Abdullah, Willingboro High School

Danielle Ambroise, Burlington County Institute of Technology

Dakota Chambers, Moorestown Friends School

Kelsey Welsh, Rancocas Valley Regional High School

Zachary Ziolkowski, Florence Township Memorial High School

Camden County

Daisey Anyanwu, Pennsauken High School

Kylar Coughlin, Gloucester City Junior-Senior High School

Julianna Jimenez, Camden Academy Charter High School

Isaiah Johnson, Camden County Technical School - Gloucester Township

Nirun Kumaresan, Timber Creek Regional High School

Esmeralda Peña Piña, Charles E. Brimm Medical Arts School

Jill Shaughnessy, Haddon Township High School

Melani Stokes, Cherry Hill High School West

Tram Vu, Lindenwold High School

Rachel Waro, Eastern Senior High School

Cape May County

Tathya Modi, Middle Township High School

Mia Nocho, Wildwood High School

Micah Rucci, Wildwood Catholic High School

Cumberland County

Morgan Hagerty, Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Essex County

Ashanti Jackson-Smith, Immaculate Conception High School

Megan Norton, James Caldwell High School

Adriana Nunez, East Orange Campus High School

Toyibat Osho, Columbia High School

Franklin County

Daniella Emmer, Franklin High School

Gloucester County

Jessica Beck, Gloucester Co. Inst. of Technology

Casie Billmann, Gloucester Co. Inst. of Technology

Sara Guevara, St. Joseph Regional High School

Brandon Hickson, Washington Township High School 11-12 Bldg

Hannah Pierce, Gateway Regional High School

Matthew Talbot, St. Augustine Preparatory School

Kayla Wentzel, Pitman High School

Payton Wolf, Glassboro High School

Hudson County

William Brown, Hudson Catholic Regional High School

Dominique Ling, University Academy Charter School at New Jersey City University

Madison Lucas, Harrison High School

Yamillee Nova, Liberty High School

Denisse Vargas, Henry Snyder High School

Dylan Vasquez, Secaucus High School

Suki Zhang, Dr. Ronald McNair Academic High School

Hunterdon County

David Lazar, North Hunterdon High School

Amanda Phu, Hunterdon Central Regional High School

Shannon Powelson, Voorhees High School

Mercer County

Noah Castor, Ewing High School

Germalysa Ferrer, Trenton High School West

Sara Hatfield, Lawrence High School

Georgia Lager, McVs Sypek Center Vocational School

Middlesex County

Cameron Bublick, Colonia High School

Charity Daramola, Woodbridge High School

Srilahari Kunchapu, McVs Assunpink Center

Charles Lovett, South Plainfield High School

Janessa Mendoza, Union Catholic Regional High School

Sabina Narvaez, Edison High School

Aparajita Rana, West Windsor/Plainsboro High School South

Wen Shao, Perth Amboy High School

Monmouth County

Khadijatou Aw, Red Bank Catholic High School

John Cinquegrana, Raritan High School

Hunter Connellan, Christian Brothers Academy

Kristin Dingelstedt, Red Bank Regional High School

Victoria Huggan, St. John Vianney High School

Colette Lichtenstein, Middletown High School North

Aparna Ragupathi, High Technology High School

Ocean County

Jenniffer Ruano, Ocean County Voc-Tech School

Passaic County

Bailey Griffin, Manchester Township High School

Salem County

Brooke DuBois, Arthur P. Schalick High School

DeAndre' Sanders, Salem High School

Somerset County

Karelis Acosta, Union County Vocational Technical School

Arianna Diaz, Plainfield Academy for the Arts & Advanced Studies

Arelis Romero, North Plainfield High School

Lokraj Srinivasan, Hillsborough High School

Union County

Ayanna Brant, Linden High School

Caitlin Creegan, Union High School

Sabrina Lima, Academy for Performing Arts

William Shaughnessy, Arthur L. Johnson High School

Warren County

Landon Nalavany, Hackettstown High School

