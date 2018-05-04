Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $91,000 In Scholarships To 82 New Jersey High School Seniors

Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program Recognizes Students' Achievements Both in and Out of the Classroom

TREVOSE, Pa., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal announced that it has awarded approximately $91,000 in scholarships for the 2018 - 2019 school year to 82 New Jersey students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship awarded to the best and brightest high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills. Since 2001, more than $28 million has been awarded to nearly 27,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers Program.

Dalila Wilson Scott, Senior Vice President of Community Impact for Comcast Corporation; Germalysa Ferrer, this year’s $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship recipient; Maryse Ferrer, Germalysa’s mother; Marrla Ferrer, Germalysa’s sister; and Stephanie L. Kosta, Regional Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Comcast Freedom Region.
"Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Stephanie Kosta, Comcast Regional Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast recognized the students at a special event held at the Trenton War Memorial. One student, Germalysa Ferrer, a resident of Trenton, NJ, and student at Trenton High School West, was selected to receive a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.

About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal.  Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses.  It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.  

About the Comcast Foundation
The Comcast Foundation was founded by Comcast Corporation in June 1999 to provide charitable support to qualified non-profit organizations. The Foundation's primary mission is to empower communities to thrive by providing access to technology, relevant digital skills and training, and inspiring volunteerism, service and leadership. The Foundation invests in programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the communities we serve. Since its inception, the Comcast Foundation has donated $220 million to organizations in the communities nationwide that Comcast serves. More information about how Comcast supports the communities it serves available at www.comcast.com/community.

2018 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Winners from New Jersey:
SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS (by County where student resides)

Atlantic County
Elizabeth Castellano, Egg Harbor Township High School
Gabriella DeStefano, Buena Regional High School
Janisa Middleton, Atlantic City High School
Nidhi Patel, Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Preston Phommathep, Oakcrest High School
Ayana Plummer, Holy Spirit High School

Bergen County
Samantha Dabal, Wallington Jr/Sr High School
Connor Megee, Burlington City High School

Burlington County  
Dhestyknei Abdullah, Willingboro High School
Danielle Ambroise, Burlington County Institute of Technology
Dakota Chambers, Moorestown Friends School
Kelsey Welsh, Rancocas Valley Regional High School 
Zachary Ziolkowski, Florence Township Memorial High School

Camden County 
Daisey Anyanwu, Pennsauken High School 
Kylar Coughlin, Gloucester City Junior-Senior High School 
Julianna Jimenez, Camden Academy Charter High School 
Isaiah Johnson, Camden County Technical School - Gloucester Township 
Nirun Kumaresan, Timber Creek Regional High School 
Esmeralda Peña Piña, Charles E. Brimm Medical Arts School
Jill Shaughnessy, Haddon Township High School 
Melani Stokes, Cherry Hill High School West 
Tram Vu, Lindenwold High School 
Rachel Waro, Eastern Senior High School

Cape May County
Tathya Modi, Middle Township High School 
Mia Nocho, Wildwood High School 
Micah Rucci, Wildwood Catholic High School

Cumberland County 
Morgan Hagerty, Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Essex County
Ashanti Jackson-Smith, Immaculate Conception High School 
Megan Norton, James Caldwell High School 
Adriana Nunez, East Orange Campus High School 
Toyibat Osho, Columbia High School

Franklin County  
Daniella Emmer, Franklin High School

Gloucester County
Jessica Beck, Gloucester Co. Inst. of Technology 
Casie Billmann, Gloucester Co. Inst. of Technology
Sara Guevara, St. Joseph Regional High School 
Brandon Hickson, Washington Township High School 11-12 Bldg 
Hannah Pierce, Gateway Regional High School 
Matthew Talbot, St. Augustine Preparatory School 
Kayla Wentzel, Pitman High School 
Payton Wolf, Glassboro High School

Hudson County
William Brown, Hudson Catholic Regional High School
Dominique Ling, University Academy Charter School at New Jersey City University
Madison Lucas, Harrison High School 
Yamillee Nova, Liberty High School 
Denisse Vargas, Henry Snyder High School 
Dylan Vasquez, Secaucus High School
Suki Zhang, Dr. Ronald McNair Academic High School

Hunterdon County
David Lazar, North Hunterdon High School 
Amanda Phu, Hunterdon Central Regional High School 
Shannon Powelson, Voorhees High School

Mercer County  
Noah Castor, Ewing High School 
Germalysa Ferrer, Trenton High School West
Sara Hatfield, Lawrence High School
Georgia Lager, McVs Sypek Center Vocational School

Middlesex County  
Cameron Bublick, Colonia High School 
Charity Daramola, Woodbridge High School   
Srilahari Kunchapu, McVs Assunpink Center 
Charles Lovett, South Plainfield High School 
Janessa Mendoza, Union Catholic Regional High School 
Sabina Narvaez, Edison High School
Aparajita Rana, West Windsor/Plainsboro High School South 
Wen Shao, Perth Amboy High School

Monmouth County
Khadijatou Aw, Red Bank Catholic High School 
John Cinquegrana, Raritan High School 
Hunter Connellan, Christian Brothers Academy 
Kristin Dingelstedt, Red Bank Regional High School 
Victoria Huggan, St. John Vianney High School 
Colette Lichtenstein, Middletown High School North 
Aparna Ragupathi, High Technology High School

Ocean County
Jenniffer Ruano, Ocean County Voc-Tech School

Passaic County
Bailey Griffin, Manchester Township High School

Salem County 
Brooke DuBois, Arthur P. Schalick High School 
DeAndre' Sanders, Salem High School

Somerset County 
Karelis Acosta, Union County Vocational Technical School 
Arianna Diaz, Plainfield Academy for the Arts & Advanced Studies
Arelis Romero, North Plainfield High School 
Lokraj Srinivasan, Hillsborough High School

Union County 
Ayanna Brant, Linden High School 
Caitlin Creegan, Union High School 
Sabrina Lima, Academy for Performing Arts 
William Shaughnessy, Arthur L. Johnson High School

Warren County
Landon Nalavany, Hackettstown High School

