Comcast NBCUniversal to Provide $2 Million in Scholarships to High School Seniors

Since 2001, Comcast NBCUniversal has awarded more than $33 million in scholarships to approximately 30,000 students to help them pursue higher education. Over the last five years, more than 800 students in Pennsylvania attending institutions such as Penn State University, the University of Pittsburgh, University of Pennsylvania and Temple University, have benefitted from the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program.

"We believe in developing the next generation of leaders, and that starts with excelling in the classroom as well as making a positive impact in communities," said Jim D'Innocenzo, Vice President of State Government, Northeast Division, Comcast. "We look forward to seeing the incredible caliber of applicants and another great year of recognizing our Leaders and Achievers scholars."

Brittany Brown, a 2016 Leaders and Achievers Scholarship recipient, is now a senior at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. She is studying Special Education and Early Childhood Education, with an endorsement in Autism Spectrum Disorder and a minor in Spanish. "As an independent student, supporting myself through college, this scholarship has helped me to focus on my studies in my goal to create a future for myself and teach others."

High school seniors who meet the eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply for the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship. If you wish to learn more about the program, please visit the application website at comcastleadersandachieversscholarship.com. Please direct all email inquiries to leadersandachievers@scholarshipamerica.org or call 1-800-537-4180. The application deadline is Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Applicants to the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program must:

Have a demonstrated commitment to community service, outstanding qualities in character, integrity, and leadership

Reside in a community served by Comcast and/or participating NBCUniversal or Telemundo markets. Eligibility will be determined by zip code in the online application.

Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university in the United States for the entire 2020-2021 academic year

Have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent)

Be enrolled as a high school senior

Demonstrate financial need

