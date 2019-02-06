Comcast Opens First of Nine New Xfinity Stores in the Pittsburgh Region

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today opened the first of nine new Xfinity Stores planned for the Pittsburgh region over the next six months at 4020 William Penn Highway in Monroeville. This investment will expand to 14 the number of Xfinity Stores in the Pittsburgh region, giving customers more convenient access to see and experience Xfinity's suite of products or interact with the staff.

"As technology becomes more and more complex, customers want to see and feel the product before selecting them," said John Giacomazzi, Comcast VP of Retail Merchandising. "This is why we're investing in our Xfinity retail presence in Pittsburgh and across the nation – we want to bring both existing and potential customers an experience that maximizes product interactions and inspires them to see how these technologies could fit their lifestyle."

The first of these new Xfinity Stores to open will include:

4020 William Penn Highway, Monroeville

5874 Baum Boulevard, Cube Creative Space, East Liberty

1123 Freeport Road, Fox Chapel Plaza, Fox Chapel

149 Bridge Street, The Waterfront, Homestead

597 Washington Pike, Bridgeville

Comcast will soon announce the locations of the other new stores, which will join the five established Pittsburgh region Xfinity Stores already operating in Upper St. Clair, McCandless, North Fayette, Washington and Greensburg.

"This significant expansion is an important part of our ongoing effort to improve the customer experience," said Keystone Region Senior Vice President Christine Whitaker. "We've moved away from smaller, legacy service centers where customers simply completed transactions to more expansive, thoughtfully-designed stores where employees can demonstrate the unmatched video experiences on our X1 platform; how Xfinity xFi uses the fastest internet speeds and AI-powered security to transform the home WiFi experience; a growing network of Xfinity Home smart home devices and services; and the advantages inherent in Xfinity Mobile."

Comcast's Keystone Region, which stretches across most of Pennsylvania and includes portions of eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle, will also be adding new Xfinity Stores in Wheeling, Chambersburg and Lancaster by this fall to effectively double the number of stores available to its customers. Outside of the Pittsburgh region, Xfinity Stores already operate in Harrisburg, York, Reading, Morgantown, Dickson City, Williamsport and Lancaster, which will relocate to a new site.

Although staffing plans are not complete for all stores, Comcast will initially hire 15 new Xfinity Store agents.

Xfinity Stores range in size up to 4,000 square feet and are located in shopping destinations already familiar to local customers. In addition to receiving product demonstrations, customers can simply ask our experts about their current services or devices, learn how Xfinity apps make it easy to manage their account, sign up for all Xfinity services, pay bills at kiosks, return or acquire equipment and purchase accessories like Bluetooth speakers, headphones or mobile phone cases. Customers can also go online to www.xfinity.com/support, click "Visit an Xfinity Store" and make an appointment.

