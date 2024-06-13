- New integration of AdFusion™ and Storyteq platforms designed to close marketing execution gap through automated ad management, creative versioning, and campaign delivery at scale

DENVER and LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2024, Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) and Inspired Thinking Group (ITG) today announced a strategic relationship and integration between CTS' AdFusion ad management platform, and ITG's Storyteq's Creative Automation platform to automate omni-channel creative versioning at scale. The joint solution is designed to help brands enhance their ad operations and creative processes across online video, linear TV, and other digital channels.

Comcast Technology Solutions and Inspired Thinking Group Announce Strategic Integration of AdFusion and Storyteq Platforms for Omni-Channel Advertising Execution

The new integration leverages AdFusion's advanced data-driven ad management capabilities to seamlessly automate ad and traffic delivery, with Storyteq's cutting-edge platform that automates and scales omni-channel creative versioning. Together, this integration aims to close the marketing execution gap by quickly and cost-effectively enabling brands to deliver compelling creative campaigns at scale to achieve their complex business goals across channels and markets. Key benefits for advertisers include:

Enhanced Efficiency : Clients can look forward to a streamlined workflow that combines automated creative versioning, traffic creation and delivery, reducing time to market.

: Clients can look forward to a streamlined workflow that combines automated creative versioning, traffic creation and delivery, reducing time to market. Increased Scalability : The integration enables advertisers to scale their creative versioning across various channels and formats, adapting swiftly to market demands and opportunities.

: The integration enables advertisers to scale their creative versioning across various channels and formats, adapting swiftly to market demands and opportunities. Improved ROI : By combining creative versioning and activation alongside media buy data and traffic instructions, the integrated solution enables media and creative budgets to be used more effectively, enhancing return on investment.

: By combining creative versioning and activation alongside media buy data and traffic instructions, the integrated solution enables media and creative budgets to be used more effectively, enhancing return on investment. Consistency & Visibility Across Channels : The seamless integration provides consistency in creative messaging across all advertising platforms, reinforcing brand identity, consistency, and engagement.

: The seamless integration provides consistency in creative messaging across all advertising platforms, reinforcing brand identity, consistency, and engagement. Data-Driven Decision Making: The combined power of both platforms allows for enhanced data analysis, enabling more precise targeting and optimization of ad campaigns based on data-driven metrics.

Executive Statements

Bart Spriester, Senior Vice President and GM of Streaming, Broadcast & Advertising at Comcast Technology Solutions said, "Storyteq is renowned for helping creative and marketing teams within leading global brands automate their creative production and activate on-brand marketing campaigns with efficiency and scale. Their technology and creative versioning expertise is a perfect complement to AdFusion's ability to streamline ad operational workflows by supporting how brand advertising campaigns are versioned, managed, and deployed."

Ken Madsen, Chief Marketing Technologist at ITG, said, "Storyteq's integration with AdFusion perfectly encapsulates our shared commitment to continuous innovation. Together, we're delivering streamlined processes and easy collaboration for major brands across all aspects of their creative marketing operations, ultimately enhancing the pace at which they're able to get campaigns to market while simultaneously improving the quality and consistency of their content."

Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms, Storyteq enables brands to drive efficiency across every aspect of their marketing operations, while its cutting-edge Creative Automation means they can get more high-quality content to market, faster than ever before. CTS' AdFusion platform combines media buys with creative assets and metadata management to automate and accelerate ad delivery. AdFusion makes it easier to find and place the right creative, ensure that usage rights are in compliance, and track with real-time reporting across broadcast and digital campaigns. This new integration will be showcased at Cannes Lions as part of CTS' presence at the "FreeWheel Beach" with details at: Cannes 2024.

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of one of the world's leading media and technology companies, brings Comcast Corporation's proven technologies to an evolving list of industries worldwide. Comcast Technology Solutions offers a broad portfolio of solutions that deliver flexibility at scale for global video, media, communications, data applications, and cybersecurity & compliance. Customers include leading content and streaming video providers, pay TV operators and MVPDs, advertisers, communications providers, financial service providers, retailers, and more. For more information, visit Comcast Technology Solutions.

About Inspired Thinking Group

Led by Andrew Swinand (Group CEO), Inspired Thinking Group (ITG) is headquartered in the UK with over 1,300 employees around the world. ITG is transforming the way brands do marketing through tech-powered, agile content, with its multichannel, end-to-end services business (Team ITG) and proprietary MarTech platforms (Storyteq and Deployteq). It serves household names like JLR, Heineken, PUMA, Haleon and many more.

