DENVER, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) today debuted its next-generation Cloud TV platform for broadcasters and video service providers across the globe. CTS' Cloud TV enables companies to deliver a complete multi-platform TV experience, both broadcast and OTT, delivered from the cloud via a managed 24x7 service—and backed by the combination of scale and reliability of Comcast Technology Solutions.

Comcast Technology Solutions Debuts Next-Gen Cloud TV Platform for Broadcasters and Video Service Providers Across the Globe

With the evolving economic pressures and opportunities facing the premium video industry, companies are seeking ways to simultaneously limit costs, reduce duplicative efforts, and monetize more effectively—all while delivering differentiated viewing experiences with the quality and uptime that today's viewers demand. In this new age of cloud TV, today's Tier 1 broadcasters, content owners, and distributors can rely upon the proven capabilities and resources of Comcast Technology Solutions to deliver on all these fronts.

CTS' Cloud TV provides a highly flexible and scalable framework to unify live linear TV, FAST Channel, SVOD, AVOD, and TVOD into blended experiences for viewers. CTS' Cloud TV provides centralized ingest, transcoding, and processing of live and on-demand video; metadata management; content protection and rights enforcement; advanced VideoAI™ applications; content recommendations; server-side and contextual advertising; commerce and subscription management; content delivery and OTT distribution; advanced analytics and insights; and a managed user experience for playout across connected devices and apps.

"It's a dynamic and challenging time across the linear and OTT video landscape, and CTS' Cloud TV was designed to help our customers meet this moment," said Bart Spriester, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Streaming, Broadcast, & Advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions. "With Cloud TV, our customers gain access to a next-gen premium platform that lets them manage and monetize their content seamlessly across global streaming, broadcast and advertising audiences—reliably, securely, and at scale. We've also incorporated the best partner technologies, and launched a new managed UX service, so they can benefit from the latest cutting-edge innovations. Cloud TV unites the best of our SaaS services and cloud-based linear playout technology to deliver the kind of fully featured, modular, and flexible TV solution that only CTS can offer."

"Today's premium video providers must have the ability to efficiently mix their distribution and monetization implementations across subscription packages and bundles, FAST, and VOD to reach viewers wherever they are," said Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director, Media and Entertainment and Technology Fellow at Omdia. "Doing so requires ultra-flexible and reliable back-end systems, like CTS' Cloud TV, to execute and adapt quickly at scale, and seize their part of a massive financial opportunity. The online video market of $367 billion, coupled with the traditional TV market of $345 billion, represents the bulk of a nearly one trillion-dollar media and entertainment market in 2024. Our research shows that pay TV is here to stay, and ad-based online video is where we expect to see the most growth, so those able to efficiently offer both are in the best position to succeed long-term."

Key Capabilities of Next-Gen Cloud TV

Cloud TV enables companies to implement a "digital first" strategy, unlocking the benefits of converged workflow between live linear TV and OTT. Notably, CTS' Cloud TV supports customers' latest needs for:

Modeling, enforcement, and monetization of business policies and distribution rights

FAST channels, cloud distribution and playout

New content and subscription bundling enablement

Blended live linear and direct-to-consumer OTT experiences

Managing packages and bundles to mitigate churn with microtransactions

Personalization and VideoAI for discovery and contextual advertising

A new managed user experience (UX) with a range of development options including custom mobile and web UIs; a self-build application platform; and templated set-top box and TV solutions

Alignment for carbon neutral video delivery and sustainability objectives

Backed by CTS' robust service level agreements (SLAs) and advanced technology roadmap

Innovative Partners with Centralized Accountability

CTS collaborates with innovative technology providers across the industry, and around the globe, to provide customized solutions tailored to the needs of each deployment. CTS' Certified Partners share a common commitment to continually assess, improve, and evolve joint solutions to ensure our customers benefit from emerging roadmap updates and accelerated time-to-market. Notably, CTS now incorporates personalization and analytics from Jump and Mux, and advanced advertising services from Broadpeak as part of Cloud TV. CTS also serves as the central point of accountability to simplify account management and execution.

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of one of the world's leading media and technology companies, brings Comcast Corporation's proven technologies to an evolving list of industries worldwide. Comcast Technology Solutions offers a broad portfolio of solutions that deliver flexibility at scale for global video, media, communications, data applications, and cybersecurity & compliance. Customers include leading content and streaming video providers, pay TV operators and MVPDs, advertisers, communications providers, financial service providers, retailers, and more. For more information, visit Comcast Technology Solutions.

