Comcast Technology Solutions Gives Advertisers Greater Campaign Visibility and Control Across Complete Video Landscape With New Video Ad Serving Integration

DENVER, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS), a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to advertisers, agencies and content providers, today announced a new technology integration with Flashtalking, the leading global independent primary ad server specializing in creative personalization. The integration with the CTS Ad Management Platform centralizes linear and online video creative management – streamlining workflows through automation. The joint solution unifies video activation to drive greater visibility and optimization across any screen and destination.

"This is a best-of-both-worlds solution for advertisers," explains Richard Nunn, Vice President and General Manager of Advertiser Solutions at Comcast Technology Solutions. "Creative management has always been a pain point for marketers and their agency partners as it consists of many moving parts usually managed through manual workflows. Comcast Technology Solutions has an enterprise ad management solution that brings these moving parts together – media buy system(s), creative asset library, rights management and traffic and delivery engines – into a single unified platform. By integrating with Flashtalking, our shared customers will be empowered with a holistic view of their omnichannel video advertising investment, automating workflows and driving ROI with greater visibility and creative intelligence to deliver on the promise of personalization."

"This API integration provides a crucial bridge between linear and digital -- and as we put it into place worldwide, we're extremely excited to work with Comcast Technology Solutions to help empower their digital distribution vision at scale," explains John Nardone, Chief Executive Officer of Flashtalking. "Given our long-standing work in personalization, we live and breathe the virtues of 'creative intelligence.' But, if advertisers lack the technology and mechanism to access and apply their learning, they cannot scale their efforts. Our integration with CTS Ad Management Platform first and foremost establishes vital infrastructure and piping that helps converge linear and digital video, and along with that, brings dynamic creative and media technologies into harmony. From a global reach perspective, that benefits brands and agencies alike."

To learn more about the CTSuite for Advertisers and the Ad Management Platform, visit www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com/advertisers-ctsuite.

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions offers a portfolio of technology solutions, the CTSuite, that provides the industry with the technology, scale and expertise to expand and navigate the rapidly-changing media and entertainment technology landscape. We invent technology that solves industry challenges, reimagines what is possible, and transforms businesses for an ever-changing world. Built on Comcast's know-how, proven facilities, scalable platforms, and infrastructure, Comcast Technology Solutions offers more than 20 years of reliable real-world broadcast and digital experience. We partner with customers to redefine expectations and deliver the future to global audiences. For more information, visit www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology company. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands. Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and advanced analytics. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing. Born in the UK, Flashtalking is jointly headquartered in London and New York and established worldwide. Its presence spans the globe with offices in Barcelona, Paris, Milan, Cologne, Amsterdam, Leeds, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com.

