Comcast's Todd Porch Appointed President At Strategus

"We're fortunate to attract such a talented executive to serve as president here at Strategus, and to help us achieve our goal of becoming a $100-million company," said CEO David Miles, who has led Strategus to the top-tier of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in less than three years with a 53% compound annual growth rate, and his "people-first" management priority. "Todd's track record with multiple Fortune 25 brands and his proven ability to leverage and scale enterprise growth will be key to the promising future we're building here at Strategus."

Porch brings more than 30 years of international media industry management and operations experience serving brands, advertisers and entertainment companies to the Strategus team. From establishing business models within Comcast's global mass media and technology portfolio to responsibility for all customer-facing operations personnel at Effectv, Porch has risen through the ranks at Comcast since 2013. He previously served in management, sales and advertising positions with Yahoo!, Nexstar Broadcast Group and Sprint Corp.

"Strategus is a fantastic opportunity, and a great way to build on my experience in hyper-growth leadership," said Porch. "I'm excited to become part of this outstanding company culture and service ethic. Strategus has become a driving force in the CTV/OTT advertising space, and I'm honored to join this management team that has grown the company by 260% since 2017."

In addition to community service that includes the Junior Achievement of Greater Denver Board of Directors and a number of other volunteer positions serving at-risk communities, Porch is an Adjunct Professor – Executive / Leadership Education at the University of Denver, Daniels College of Business, where he recently earned his MBA and helped establish the Denver Leadership Academy.

After running the advertising industry's first programmatic CTV/OTT campaign in 2015, Strategus remains the only independent managed services provider that guarantees 100% ad placement on internet-Connected Television, today's standard for Over-The-Top viewer engagement. Strategus works with more than 180 data and technology partners to optimize hyper-targeting and re-targeting capabilities in concert with linear campaigns. Visit www.strategus.com . Contact: [email protected].

