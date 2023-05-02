Come Celebrate Cinco de Gyro™ at The Great Greek Grill

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Greek Grill Charleston is thrilled to announce our latest promotion, Cinco de Gyro™, a celebration of Cinco de Mayo at our James Island and Mt. Pleasant locations. This weekend-long event will satisfy your cravings for delicious Greek cuisine at an unbeatable price.

This Cinco de Gyro™ promotion is available all weekend, starting on Friday, May 5th, and ending on Sunday, May 7th. Don't miss out on this incredible deal - it's too good to pass up! Visit us at our James Island or Mt. Pleasant location and treat yourself to some of the best Greek food in town. Customers can add a mouthwatering lamb gyro to any order for just $5! during Great Greek Charleston's Cinco de Gyro™ promotion.

Our lamb gyro is the perfect complement to our full line of fresh, flavorful Greek cuisine. Whether you're in the mood for a classic Greek salad, a hearty gyro wrap, or a plate of our signature hummus, our food is sure to impress.

Great Greek Grill is committed to providing our customers with high-quality, authentic Greek cuisine made with only the freshest ingredients. We are excited to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with our loyal customers and look forward to serving you during this exciting event.

For more information about the Cinco de Gyro™ promotion or to view our full menu, visit our website at https://greatgreekcharleston.com or follow us Facebook for updates and more fun celebrations.

We can't wait to serve you!

