Come Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With A Blowout Brunch At Acapulco

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acapulco Restaurant & Cantina, the resort-inspired fast-casual restaurant known for infusing flavors of Mexican coastal cuisine with California's freshness and innovation, is pulling out all the stops to create the most memorable Cinco de Mayo ever.

Acapulco's Cinco extravaganza will begin at 8am on Sunday, May 5, with a special "Bottomless Champagne Brunch." For the next six hours there will be $5 Margaritas, Bloody Marys and Micheladas. Brunch will consist of a Tri-Tip and Ham carving station, Made-to-order omelettes, Waffle station, Taco bar, Hot specialty items, Traditional soups, Salads, Fresh fruit and desserts.

Starting at 2pm there will be Margarita, Beer and Shot specials, Plus $2.50 Steak, Chicken and Carnitas Tacos. Stop in for the party of the year!

Click the link below to download Acapulco Cinco de Mayo Photos:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/15r0lg7bxn4hf34/AAAxIbdvfop8D5YyQ8qXCfQHa?dl=0

ABOUT ACAPULCO:

There are 4 Acapulco restaurants in California with the first one opening in Pasadena in 1960. Acapulco is owned by XPERIENCE Restaurant Group XRG. For more information, please visit acapulcorestaurants.com.

ABOUT XPERIENCE Restaurant Group (XRG):

Headquartered in Cypress, Calif., Xperience Restaurant Group, XRG is one of the nation's leading operators of casual and fine dining brands. Xperience Restaurant Group, XRG, brands include Acapulco, Chevys Fresh Mex, El Torito, El Torito Grill, Las Brisas, Pink Taco, Who Song and Larry's and Sinigual. For more information, please visit www.xperiencerg.com.

