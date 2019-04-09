Come Celebrate Easter At Acapulco With A Special All-You-Can-Eat And Drink Champagne Brunch

CYPRESS, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XPERIENCE Restaurant Group XRG, the largest operator of full-service Mexican restaurants in the nation, is today announcing that one of its most popular restaurants, Acapulco, will offer a special Champagne Easter Brunch All-You-Can-Eat Brunch on Sunday, April 21, 2019, from 8am – 2pm.

This fantastic 6-hour long feast will feature a Ham and Tri-Tip Carving Station, Omelette Bar, Waffle Station, Taco Bar, Hot Specialty Items, Seafood Station, Traditional Menudo, Salads, Fresh Fruit, Desserts, Aguas Frescas, Bottomless Mimosas and More!

ABOUT ACAPULCO:

There are 4 Acapulco restaurants in California with the first one opening in Pasadena in 1960. Acapulco is owned by XPERIENCE Restaurant Group XRG. For more information, please visit acapulcorestaurants.com.

ABOUT XPERIENCE Restaurant Group (XRG):

Headquartered in Cypress, Calif., Xperience Restaurant Group, XRG is one of the nation's leading operators of casual and fine dining brands. Xperience Restaurant Group, XRG, brands include Acapulco, Chevys Fresh Mex, El Torito, El Torito Grill, Las Brisas, Pink Taco, Who Song and Larry's and Sinigual. For more information, please visit www.xperiencerg.com.

SOURCE Xperience XRG Restaurant Group

