Come Experience the Joy of the Season & Help Give Back to Our Community

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We invite the city of San Diego to come join Awaken Church for Night of Christmas on December 1st and 2nd, 2022 at both 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. To welcome as many people as possible to attend this Christmas spectacular at such an iconic venue, tickets are available starting at just $10 and the shows this year have doubled, as last year the event's debut at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park was entirely sold out!

Last year, from the proceeds of Night of Christmas ticket sales, Awaken Church was able to donate $160,000 to local organizations working to solve San Diego's homelessness crisis, We See You San Diego and Solutions for Change. This year, Awaken Church is hosting a Toy Drive on site at Night of Christmas so that all event attendees will have an opportunity to personally give back to our local foster kids right here in San Diego by bringing new toys to the event that will be collected as Christmas gifts for distribution to local foster children via the organizations Promises2Kids and Olive Crest.

Throughout the year, Awaken Church helps the San Diego community and beyond by supporting organizations centered on addressing homelessness in San Diego, supporting our local foster community by providing holiday gifts for the children, supporting a local military organization focused on supporting Goldstar children who lost a parent in service, as well as supporting international organizations focused on anti-human trafficking efforts, recovery, rehabilitation programs, and supplemental care to children affected by extreme poverty. Awaken Church is honored to give back to our city in so many ways, and Night of Christmas is the product of our church's love for our city, and bringing the joy of Christmas to San Diego.

So come join us to experience an unforgettable Christmas show for the entire family, featuring classic carols, live fireworks, a symphony orchestra, breathtaking aerialists, captivating storytelling, and many more festive surprises - all while supporting our local community.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.nightofchristmas.com, or text "NOC" to 55525 for a night to remember! Click here to view the trailer.

SOURCE Awaken Church