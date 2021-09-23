Come For The Music, Get An Optional COVID Jab Or Test At Miramar Latin Music Festival

COVID test management software company to offer tests and vaccines at Miramar music fest at no cost Saturday, Sept 25. Tweet this

Andrews explained that his company's process creates a secure, encrypted account that guards your health data. Your personal information and health status are shielded from prying eyes but your account can receive a message from TESTD if your test results raise alarms.

"The Delta variant that surged in Florida this summer is extremely transmissible," Andrews said. "Knowing you may be ill is the first step in isolating yourself from others and preventing infections, and getting the vaccine can keep you well. "

The TESTD platform is in use at nursing homes, hotels, resorts, clinical labs, and high volume drive-up sites where oversight of large populations is required. With the new mandate from the federal government under its OSHA authority that companies with more than 100 employees require vaccinations or weekly testing for COVID, TESTD is now in conversations with enterprises that need a testing option.

How TESTD works

TESTD launched during the COVID-19 lockdown. While it has been employed for detecting the COVID-19 virus, it can manage tests for a variety of pathogens, as well as manage patient data for clinical trials and other medical needs.

It uses blockchain and other technologies to shield data, putting it in sharp contrast to systems deployed elsewhere in the world where there have been questions about security.

The platform allows speedy self-scheduling; the ability of a site administrator to expedite the test or shot and route information to the lab; test management through the lab resulting process; and reporting to individuals, managers, and providers.

An individual self-schedules a test or vaccination from a mobile device, which can be done in person at the Miramar event. A tablet interface gives an operator at a test site the ability to check-in someone for a procedure and maintain custody of the data, while limiting that operator from accessing any protected health information. One individual can also sign up for tests or vaccinations for other eligible family members. While a cell phone is desired for sign-up and account management, there is an option for people without personal electronic devices.

"One of the best ways to celebrate the contributions to South Florida from our enormously talented and influential Latin neighbors is to do what we can to keep them and all of their fans healthy," said Andrews. "We know this will be a day of celebration. Let's all do what we can to ensure we can celebrate together in the future."

