"Come for the show, stay for the auction": Ritchie Bros. follows World Ag Expo with equipment auction

On February 14, Ritchie Bros. will sell 1,500+ items for 200+ owners at its Tipton, CA auction site

TIPTON, CA, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - On February 11 – 13, Ritchie Bros. will be exhibiting at the huge World Ag Expo in Tulare, CA—meeting with customers and talking about its solutions. On February 14 the company gets to put on its own show, at its auction site in Tipton, CA, just 10 minutes from the International Agri-Center. More than 1,500 equipment items and trucks will be sold for 200+ owners in the one-day, unreserved public auction.

"Come for the show and stay for the auction!" said Chad Apland, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Our February sale is our largest Tipton auction of the year. We already have a great selection of farm and support equipment available, as well as trucks, and yellow iron. In a single day we will sell more than 120 tractors, attachments and more. Everything will sell to the highest bidders, regardless of price."

Mr. Apland added, "We still have space for more consignments, but time is of the essence, so please contact us today to get your equipment in the sale. The more time we have to market your gear, the better results you can receive."

Early equipment highlights:

Two 2016 John Deere 9570RT track tractors

Two Case IH Steiger 620 quadtrac track tractors

Two 2015 Case IH Steiger 580 quadtrac track tractors

Three 2016 John Deere 8345RD track tractors

Two 2019 Freightliner PT126SLP Cascadia sleeper truck tractors

Bids in the auction can be made via PriorityBid days ahead of the auction, online through Ritchie Bros. mobile application, in person at the auction site, or online in real time at rbauction.com. For more information, visit rbauction.com/Tipton or call +1.559.752.3343.

Ritchie Bros. will be exhibiting at World Ag Expo at Booth P31.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.