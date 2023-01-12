Come join Sushi Katsu-ya Seattle now open for lunch, dinner service on Mondays

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted as one of the top sushi restaurants in Seattle, Sushi Katsu-ya announced on Thursday they will now be offering lunch and dinner service on Mondays.

One of the country's most sought-after and sophisticated dining scenes, Seattle has always focused on the freshest food for a healthy dining experience.

Sushi Katsuya Downtown Seattle Sushi in Downtown Seattle

Katsuya's master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi's fresh takes on Japanese classics skillfully evolves Japanese sushi and robata classics with inspired and delicious dishes including Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna, Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño and Miso-Marinated Black Cod.

Katsuya Uechi was born and raised in Okinawa, Japan. He is known for his distinctive style and first-rate execution of high-quality dishes. Chef Katsuya is recognized as one of the major trend setters in the world of Japanese cuisine.

Chef Katsuya has been featured on several news and cooking shows including "Top Chef" and the Japanese documentary "Kono Nihonjin ga sugoi rashii. Brand New Japan". He has also starred in the feature film "Wa-shoku: Beyond Sushi" and authored the cookbook Washoku of California.

Currently, Chef Katsuya has 25 restaurants with Katsu-ya Group Inc. and SBE, which include several concepts ranging from fast casual dining to elegant affairs, offering something for all tastes.

Katsuya Seattle is arguably the best value for quality, service, and atmosphere in the city.

Please come visit us and experience our world class cuisine for yourself.

HOURS of OPERATION:

Monday – Sat, Sunday: Closed

Lunch: 11:30 – 2:30

Dinner: 5pm to 9pm

Sushi Katsu-ya Seattle

122 Westlake Ave. N

Seattle, Washington 98109

206-580-0080

www.Katsu-yagroup.com

Instagram: @katsuyagroup

Facebook: facebook.com/KatsuyaGroup

Menu: https://sushikatsuya.com/pages/9.php

SOURCE Sushi Katsu-ya Seattle