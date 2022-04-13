Come On, Get Happy with New Lineup of Schöfferhofer Hefeweizen Beers

Juicy Pineapple Coming This Summer

Wild Cherry Makes Debut in Brand's First-Ever National Variety Pack

NORWALK, Conn., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radeberger Gruppe USA, the #1 German beer importer in the United States, happily announces its new releases for 2022. Arriving in time for the bright days of spring and before the hot days of summer, Radeberger Gruppe USA is promising a new round of happiness with the debut of not one, but two new offerings: Schöfferhofer Juicy Pineapple and Schöfferhofer Wild Cherry, the latter within the brand's first-ever national variety pack, known affectionately as the Schöfferhofer "Happy Pack."

Schöfferhofer Juicy Pineapple is the latest addition to the portfolio of award-winning German wheat beers which includes Grapefruit, Pomegranate, and Passion Fruit. This tropically delicious offering is a mix of authentic, unfiltered German hefeweizen beer with 50% pineapple juice and will be available in 11.2oz bottles (6-packs and cases), and in kegs for on-premise locations. Just like all beers in the Schöfferhofer family, Juicy Pineapple is a low alcohol offering at 2.5% ABV and will be available nationally in April 2022.

To celebrate its arrival, Schöfferhofer plans an extensive digital marketing campaign including advertising, social media posts, in-store displays, and public relations efforts promoting the campaign theme, "Welcome to Our Ohana." Ohana is the native Hawaiian word for "family," and one grand prize winner will win a trip for two to Hawaii as part of this promotional effort. A website for contest entry will be supported with additional marketing efforts taking place throughout June and July, 2022.

A Wider Variety of Happiness

Schöfferhofer Wild Cherry is a blend of crisp, slightly sweet-tart cherry juice and smooth German wheat beer creating a lip-smacking, refreshing experience. It will be packaged within the brand's first-ever variety pack. The Schöfferhofer "Happy Pack" will feature three each of Schöfferhofer Wild Cherry, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit, Schöfferhofer Pomegranate and Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit—a dozen reasons to be happy—all in convenient 11.2-ounce slim cans.

"We listened closely to our consumers and did extensive research to see what was missing in the market and how we might be able to fill that void," said David Deuser, CEO of Sales and Marketing at Radeberger Gruppe USA. "Juicy Pineapple quickly rose to the top of the list and based on the consumer reaction at the EPCOT® Food and Wine festival, we knew Wild Cherry would also be extremely well received by consumers, distributors, and retail partners alike. 2022 will be an exciting time for us as we offer an even wider assortment of flavor options to make the most out of summer."

About Radeberger Gruppe USA

Radeberger Gruppe USA is the #1 German beer importer and the ambassadors for German beer culture in the United States and a subsidiary of its parent company, Radeberger Gruppe, Germany's largest brewery group belonging to the family business Dr. August Oetker KG in Bielefeld. With a wide assortment of German beer that reflects the European region known for its commitment and cultivation of beer, Radeberger USA is proudly committed to bringing an authentic taste of Germany to US audiences. Radeberger Gruppe USA's portfolio of German beers include the Schöfferhofer family of products (the #1 German beer import in the United States), Radeberger Pilsner and Zwickelbier, Sion Kölsch, DAB, Allgaüer Büble, BraufactuM, and the most awarded non-alcoholic beer in the world, Clausthaler.

