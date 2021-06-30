Come See the Athletes Who Are Strong Enough to Pull a Semitruck With Just a Harness and Chain - Hidden Gym Hosts 12th Annual Show of Strength Event Featuring Strong Man/Powerlifting Meet

ALLEN, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Gym (https://hiddengym.net/) announced it would host its 12th Annual Show of Strength Event (S.O.S. 12) on Saturday, July 24 at 9am. Sponsored by ICON Meals and MAN Sports, this year's S.O.S. 12 event features a Powerlifting Meet, Strong Man Meet with a Log Pressing and Truck Pull Competition, Fitness Expo, and food served all day including State-Fair-Famous Fletcher's Corny Dogs. The S.O.S. event regularly pulls in over 100 professional and amateur competitors, hundreds of live spectators, millions of social media views, and full media coverage. Hidden Gym is a health club and personal training center co-founded by expert trainer, Greg McCoy along with internationally recognized fitness model, and IFBB Olympic Champion, Tawna Eubanks McCoy. For full S.O.S. 12 specifics, or ticket and registration information, go online.

"It's hard to believe we've been doing this event for 12 years now, but we are always happy to provide strength athletes a fun environment to compete in," said Greg McCoy. "The strength community is an important segment of our member base and we really try to cater to them when we can. Many strength athletes have to train in their garages or build small gyms with their friends because most corporate facilities just don't have the right equipment, or frankly, flat-out just don't want strength athletes. Well, we do want them, and we're happy to say we provide the right equipment and environment to encourage strength training. And S.O.S. 12 is a prime example of how we celebrate strength athletes."

Hidden Gym: S.O.S. 12 Guests and Events

CEO of the Strength Cartel, Big Boy: Professional weight lifter, social media influencer and content producer, Monster Energy and ICON meal sponsored athlete, and apparel manufacturer.

Professional weight lifter, social media influencer and content producer, Monster Energy and ICON meal sponsored athlete, and apparel manufacturer. Stan Efferding : Professional bodybuilder, powerlifter, founder of the Vertical Diet. Nutrition coach for international athletes like Jon Jones of the UFC, Hafthor Bjornsson (The Mountain from "Game of Thrones"), and Brian Shaw .

Professional bodybuilder, powerlifter, founder of the Vertical Diet. Nutrition coach for international athletes like of the UFC, Hafthor Bjornsson (The Mountain from "Game of Thrones"), and . Lauren Alvarez : Amateur powerlifter and popular social media influencer.

Amateur powerlifter and popular social media influencer. Powerlifting Meet: Three main lifts including squat, bench press, and deadlift. Divisions by gender, age, and weight.

Three main lifts including squat, bench press, and deadlift. Divisions by gender, age, and weight. Strong Man Meet: Log press with athletes competing to see who can lift the largest logs over their heads, and a truck pull to see who can pull a semitruck cabin 40 feet to the finish line.

Log press with athletes competing to see who can lift the largest logs over their heads, and a truck pull to see who can pull a semitruck cabin 40 feet to the finish line. Truck Pull: Anyone with an event ticket can try their hand at pulling a Semitruck. Pulling begins at 12pm .

Anyone with an event ticket can try their hand at pulling a Semitruck. Pulling begins at . LIVE STREAM Broadcast: Full LIVE STREAM Broadcast of both the Powerlifting Meet and The Log Pressing Championships will be provided by the event's Official LIVE STREAM Partner, ADL LIVE. Streaming Packages available at adlpro.live

Explore customized fitness and wellness programs regularly offered by Hidden Gym, meet Hidden Gym's team of trainers, and check out the latest schedule of regular gym events and membership privileges by following Hidden Gym on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

About Hidden Gym

Co-founded in 2009 by globally recognized and experienced fitness team, Tawna and Greg McCoy, Hidden Gym is a cutting-edge personal training and wellness center staffed with dedicated trainers who are educated in the latest fitness modalities for endurance, strength, flexibility, and balance. Offering unique, tailored training programs for individual needs, world-class fitness certifications, and a friendly, enthusiastic staff, Hidden Gym represents a whole community of expert fitness enthusiasts guided by three core virtues: community, philanthropy, and education. Learn more at: www.HiddenGym.net.

