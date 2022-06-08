Come Swim with the Sharks - Small Business Expo Welcomes Barbara Corcoran from ABC's Smash Hit 'Shark Tank' as Featured Keynote Speaker for Upcoming June Event in New York

AT&T Business continues focus on small businesses through platinum sponsorship

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Expo (SBE) proudly announced one of this year's keynote speakers for the New York stop on its nationwide tour with celebrated investor and internationally recognized businesswoman, Barbara Corcoran. Corcoran rose to national fame as one of the Sharks from ABC's "Shark Tank" but has been a motivational and inspirational speaker, author, and real estate investor for decades. She regularly advocates for small businesses on a wide variety of networks and publications. Tickets to the SBE event are free but limited to a first-come, first-served basis – SBE asks that participants please register in advance.

Barbara Corcoran, star of hit ABC TV Show, SHARK TANK, to be Keynote Speaker at New York City's Small Business Expo.

"We are so thankful to have AT&T as a sponsor. Through our combined efforts, we are able to offer tools and advice to small businesses and provide incredible keynote speakers like Barbara Corcoran at our Small Business Expo," said SBE Founder and CEO, Zach Lezberg. "Ms. Corcoran is such an inspiration to small business owners and entrepreneurs across the globe. She represents the caliber of the talent we bring to our members and attendees every year, and we thank her for her generous participation. Our attendees will no doubt learn and grow from her valuable advice."

SBE Featured Speaker: Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran's credits include straight Ds in high school and college, while moving through 20 different jobs by the time she turned 23. It was her next position that would make her one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country. Borrowing $1,000 and quitting her job as a server, Corcoran started a tiny real estate company in New York City. Over the next 25 years Barbara parlayed that $1,000 loan into a $5 billion mega real estate empire, building the largest and best-known brand in the business.

Corcoran is also the author of the best seller "Shark Tales: How I Turned $1,000 into a Billion Dollar Business!" and hosts a top podcast: "Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran." Corcoran now tours the business community as a motivational and inspirational speaker, serving as a frequent contributor on every major network. Corcoran has been an investor and leading Shark for the past thirteen seasons on ABC's four-time Emmy award winning show, "Shark Tank." And she has invested in over 80 businesses to date.

Where: The New York Hilton Midtown; Americas Hall 1 and 2; 1335 6 th Avenue, New York, NY .

The New York Hilton Midtown; Americas Hall 1 and 2; 1335 6 Avenue, . When: June 24, 2022 from 10 a.m. EDT to 6 p.m. EDT ; Barbara Corcoran scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. EST .

About The Small Business Expo (SBE)

Founded in 2008, SBE is America's largest business-to-business trade show, conference and networking event that targets companies with under 500 employees. SBE helps small business owners and other entrepreneurs take their businesses and ideas to the next level, offering quality free content and providing a thriving venue for some of the most exciting global business advice, growth strategies and innovations. Learn more at: www.TheSmallBusinessExpo.com.

