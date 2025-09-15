COME TALK TO ME, LLC Announces Launch of COMETALKTOMEFILM.COM Ahead of Documentary Release

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent filmmaker and director Deacon Warner, along with producer and Parkinson's disease activist Jackie Hunt Christensen, are pleased to announce that the official website for their upcoming feature-length documentary film, Come Talk to ME— cometalktomefilm.com —is now live.

"This site makes it easy for anyone to learn about some of the ways Parkinson's can affect communication," said Warner. "Visitors can also fill out a short form to join our database, so they'll be among the first to know when the film is completed—and maybe even sign up to host a local screening."

Come Talk to ME follows Jackie Hunt Christensen, her husband and care partner Paul, and a diverse group of Parkinson's advocates. Through their stories, the film explores the many forms of communication that are essential for maintaining relationships—with family, friends, communities, and healthcare providers—as the disease progresses.

The documentary offers an intimate look at Jackie and Paul's journey, including reflections from their two now-grown sons on how 27 years of Parkinson's have shaped their family dynamic. It also captures Jackie's behind-the-scenes efforts to produce the film, including a trip to an international summit for Parkinson's support group leaders in Austin, Texas, where she and Paul conducted interviews.

In a groundbreaking approach, Jackie uses artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate her voice as it sounded four years after her diagnosis. This AI-generated voice, named "JHC2K," asks questions written by Jackie's present-day self and also serves as the film's narrator.

Throughout production, Jackie and Paul face new challenges, but Jackie remains deeply committed to completing the film and raising awareness about how Parkinson's impacts communication and relationships, particularly affecting care partners.

"I want this website and this film to be interesting and useful to anyone—because anyone can get Parkinson's," said Hunt Christensen. She emphasized that nearly all of the site's content is, or will soon be, written at a fifth-grade reading level in English and Spanish. "When we all have access to the same information, expressed in ways we can understand, we can create a shared language. Because communication is everything.™"

Currently in post-production, the film is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025. It will premiere in 2026 at film festivals and at independently organized screenings.

