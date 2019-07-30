Come to Barona Resort & Casino in August for Endless Fun and More Ways to Win

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino, the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®, is kicking off August with a calendar of events where Club Barona members can get extra points, win cash or Free Play and enjoy Party People fun!

Blinko Bonanza : Light up the night every Friday in August from 2pm to midnight . Three winners will be drawn every 30 minutes during Barona's Friday Night Live Blinko Bonanza! The first place prize is $1,000 . The second place prize is $500 and the third place prize is $250 .

: Light up the night every Friday in August from . Three winners will be drawn every 30 minutes during Barona's Friday Night Live Blinko Bonanza! The first place prize is . The second place prize is and the third place prize is . Lucky 7's VIP Edition : Every Saturday in August from 10am to 10pm , Platinum and Diamond Club Barona players have a chance to win $777 cash or Free Play! One winner will be drawn every 7 minutes!

: Every Saturday in August from , Platinum and Diamond Club Barona players have a chance to win cash or Free Play! One winner will be drawn every 7 minutes! 7X Points: Every Sunday in August from 10am to 10pm , get 7X Points on slots and keno. Video Poker players get 3X points.

Every Sunday in August from 10am to , get 7X Points on slots and keno. Video Poker players get 3X points. Barona Party People : Diamond and Platinum Club Barona members are invited to party with the Barona Party People all day long every Tuesday in August. Top tier players using their card can play Party People games for a chance to win cash prizes and more.

: Diamond and Platinum Club Barona members are invited to party with the Barona Party People all day long every Tuesday in August. Top tier players using their card can play Party People games for a chance to win cash prizes and more. 12X Points: On Monday, August 12 from noon to midnight , players get 12X Points on slots and keno and 3X Points on video poker at the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®.

On from , players get 12X Points on slots and keno and 3X Points on video poker at the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®. TGI Thursdays Barona Lottery: Get the weekend started early and come out to Barona on Thursdays for the Barona Lottery which is in full swing now through August 29 . With exciting Barona Lottery drawings every Thursday at 4 pm and 10 pm , thousands of players will also win instant cash prizes up to $50 each week!

Get the weekend started early and come out to Barona on Thursdays for the Barona Lottery which is in full swing now through . With exciting Barona Lottery drawings every Thursday at and , thousands of players will also win instant cash prizes up to each week! 15X Points: Diamond Club Barona members are invited to play and get 15X Points on slots and keno on Monday, August 26 from 10am-10pm . Video Poker players earn 3X points.

Anytime "Playin' in the Rain" or "Beat the Heat" are activated, an additional 5X Points on slots and keno will be added. And, if it's raining in San Diego and 95 degrees at Barona, the point multiplier will be increased an additional 10X Points on slots and keno.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

