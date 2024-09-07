Come to RE+2024 to discover the cutting-edge energy solutions of tomorrow!

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 10th to 12th, 2024, the highly anticipated RE+2024 exhibition will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, USA. Hite Smart Energy will showcase the latest energy storage products and technologies at the event, and we sincerely invite our friends and customers to visit our booth N79023 to discuss and envision the future of global clean energy.

Location: Anaheim Convention Center, CA North Hall 100

Booth #N79023

The exhibition gathers well-known enterprises in solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrid, EV charging and infrastructure, and wind energy. With the influence of the exhibition expanding year by year, it has become a golden bridge for enterprises to penetrate the North American market and connect with global business opportunities.

In recent years, Hite Smart Energy has made remarkable achievements in overseas market expansion, and has established solid partnerships with many internationally renowned enterprises. Having delivered projects in numerous countries across Europe, America, Asia, and Africa, Hite Smart Energy is looking forward to meeting you in California, USA during this RE+ trip to participate in the grand energy technical event!

Typical Cases

We are thrilled to announce our latest advancements in providing energy storage solutions to our valued clients. This marks an important milestone in enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability for our clients.

Company Profile

Zhejiang Hite Smart Energy Co., Ltd., is the subsidiary controlled by Shanghai Hite Control System Co., Ltd. (002184). As a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the C&I battery energy storage and Utility BESS sectors, we specialize in developing cutting-edge integrated systems, including self-R&D and manufacturing of BMS, PCS, EMS, and VPP systems.

Here are our core performance data.

4 R&D Centers in China (Shanghai, Shenzhen, Haining, Suzhou)

1 Joint Venture Company in Belgium.

4+ GWh Installed Capacity

5 Manufacturing Bases in China (Haining and Tongxiang, Northwest, North China)

16000+Converters Operating

16+ GWh Production Capacity

We invite you to visit our booth and explore how we can help you optimize your energy strategy!

let's meet at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim USA!

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.

You can contact us in the following ways:

LinkedIn: HITE Smart Energy Co. Ltd.

Official website: Hite Smart Energy (hite-smart.com)

SOURCE Zhejiang Hite Smart Energy Co., Ltd.