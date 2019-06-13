Come to the City of Malibu's Public Safety and Preparedness Expo on Saturday, June 15 and Learn How to Get Prepared for Wildfires, Earthquakes and Other Disasters

MALIBU, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendar and come learn how you can prepare yourself, your family, your home and your community for earthquakes, wildfires and other disasters at City of Malibu's Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Expo, Saturday, June 15, 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at The Trancas Country Market center.

The free event is organized by the City of Malibu Office of Public Safety and Public Safety Commission and takes place at The Trancas Country Market shopping center, located at 30745 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu (PCH and Trancas Canyon Rd.).

Attend one of the speaker panels and hear our expert panelists discussing hot topics relating to emergency preparedness.

SCHEDULE

10:30 AM - Ways to protect your home

- Ways to protect your home 11:30 AM - The rebuilding process

- The rebuilding process 12:30 PM - Active shooters

- Active shooters 1:30 PM – Earthquake Preparedness

– Earthquake Preparedness 2:30 PM - Fire Safety

There will be raffles throughout the day for great prizes donated by the participating vendors. Stop by the vendor booths and get a ticket for the raffle while learning about and stocking up on excellent emergency preparedness supplies and services.

Organizations hosting displays will include the Los Angeles County Sheriffs and Fire Department, Red Cross, Malibu Search and Rescue, Malibu Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Malibu Volunteers on Patrol, Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, and others. Learn how to apply new technologies when rebuilding your home or how to update your existing home to make it safer for you and your family and stock up on the gear you'll need to survive following a disaster.

Vendors include: (IPS) International Protective Services, Waveguard Wild Fire Defense Systems, Resyst Home- Martin Mervel Architect, Emergency Café, American Red Cross, Dr. Carole Lieberman, Peter Lombardi Architects -Thrivable Legacy Homes, Eyal Zuker Outdoor Fire Protection, OFP & Landscaping, Tourmaline Wireless Solar, So Cal Fire Supply, Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance, Burdge and Associates Architects, Malibu Cert Team, Front Line Wild Defense Systems, All Risk Shield- wildfire services, Vitus Matare & Associates Inc. Architect, Fire Defense Service, North Topanga Canyon Fire Safety Council, LA County Public Works Disaster, Elite Generator, Malibu Preparedness Solutions, SOS Products, Malibu Lost Hills Sherriff Station Disaster Communications Service, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Volunteers on Patrol (VOP) Malibu Search and Rescue, Malibu Arson Watch, LA County Sheriff, Scope Environmental, Matter and Soul Design and interiors, and LA County Animal Control.

The stage will be emceed by Malibu's own radio station personality Hans Laetz for KBUU 99.1.

The event is generously supported by lead sponsor International Protective Service (IPS) with additional sponsorship from The Malibu Times, Malibu Surfside News, The Malibu Dolphin Charitable Foundation/Operation Recovery, Trancas Country Market, KBUU 99.1, Malibu Market and Design and the Malibu Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit www.MalibuCity.org/SafetyExpo or call Stephanie Berger, Public Safety Specialist at 310-456-2489, ext. 368 or email SBerger@malibucity.org.

