Come Together -- a Community for Wine, Inc., the Mission-driven Company Behind the 'Come over October' and 'Share & Pair Sundays' Wine Advocacy Campaigns, Announces 2025 Results and Plans for 2026

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the momentum from the very successful 2025 Come Over October and Share & Pair Sundays campaigns, founders Karen MacNeil, Kimberly Noelle Charles and Gino Colangelo today announced plans to continue to expand the reach of their wine advocacy efforts, which have created a positive narrative for wine in support of wine communities in the US and around the world. "Starting from a simple yet powerful idea -- wine's unique ability to bring people together -- we have created a movement that affirms wine's value in society and culture," said Karen MacNeil. "It's more critical now than ever to talk about wine's positive role in communities."

The wine advocacy campaigns, which focus on sharing and togetherness, are particularly timely given the loneliness epidemic in the US and around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Commission on Social Connection, 'Social isolation and loneliness are widespread, with around 16% of people worldwide experiencing loneliness.' The report continues, 'High-quality social connections are essential to mental and physical health and well-being. Social isolation and loneliness are important, yet neglected, social determinants for people of all ages.'

COME TOGETHER'S advocacy work was put into action through two grassroots campaigns—Come Over October, encouraging consumers to share some wine with friends, colleagues and family, and Share & Pair Sundays, which encourages consumers to celebrate together over a meal with wine. "We wildly exceeded our expectations," said Kimberly Charles. "I'm very happy to say that we grew our programs by every metric."

In 2025 the US campaigns were also expanded to include a nationwide integrated marketing campaign in Canada. In addition, the founders added project director, Barbara Fitzgerald, to the team. 'This is an important cause that's united the wine industry in ways that feel especially powerful in trying times. I'm honored to be working with a team of leaders who care deeply about our wine community,' commented Fitzgerald.

In 2025 the wine advocacy movement saw an increase in financial contributions of 40% and in participation by wine companies of more than 35%. The movement was also bolstered by celebrity support from the culinary world (famed chefs Lidia Bastianich and Charlie Palmer), the entertainment world (an interview between Karen MacNeil and Alecia Moore, stage name P!nk) and the sports world (an interview with NBA star and winery owner CJ McCollum).

In total, the wine advocacy campaigns have generated more than 2.5 billion earned media impressions, 10 million+ social media impressions, activations in over 2,000 retail stores and direct consumer reach of upwards of 8 million wine lovers.

"Our goals for 2026 are even more ambitious," said Gino Colangelo. "We plan to grow our consumer reach by 50% through more retail engagement and direct marketing as well as owned content and social media. We also want to dramatically increase the number of participants throughout the wine community ecosystem and expand international participation." 2026 will see the 2nd annual Share & Pair Sundays campaign and the third annual Come Over October campaign. It is also expected that there will be a 2nd annual 'Come Over October, Canada!' campaign.

Foundational partners of COME TOGETHER -- A Community for Wine include Freixenet Mionetto, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, Jackson Family Wines and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Retail participants in 2025 included industry leaders Total Wine & More, Wine.com and Kroger among many others. Wine America, Lyft and Yelp are Preferred Partners while media sponsors include Wine Enthusiast, Wine Spectator, Tasting Panel, Somm Journal, Wine Industry Network and Vinepair. A full list of supporters can be found here: https://www.cometogetherforwine.com/patrons/ .

About COME TOGETHER -- A Community for Wine, Inc.

COME TOGETHER -- A Community for Wine Inc. is a dynamic community dedicated to fostering connections, education, and appreciation within the wine world. Through innovative campaigns and community-driven initiatives, the organization brings together industry professionals, passionate consumers, and wine lovers of all backgrounds to celebrate wine's unique ability to create meaningful human connections. Founded by noted wine writer and author Karen MacNeil, along with leading wine industry marketers Gino Colangelo of Colangelo & Partners and Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET of Charles Communications Associates, the mission-driven company shares the story of wine's historic and contemporary role as a beverage that uniquely brings people together.

