Come What May: Icelandic Provisions' 'Bowl Half Full' Report Serves Up Spoonfuls of Optimism

As a brand rooted in the Nordic way of living and eating that have sustained Vikings and Icelanders for centuries, the 'Bowl Half Full' report builds upon Icelandic Provisions' mission to "strengthen bodies and minds to help you persevere with optimism, come what may."

"As Americans seek ways to navigate daily challenges, they are increasingly recognizing the vital role healthy habits and nutrient-rich food have in supporting their overall emotional well-being," said Dr. Chopra. "The results of this survey highlight this very connection and is why I was so excited to partner with Icelandic Provisions on this research that allows me to support and continue advocating for how incorporating small healthy habits can play a crucial role in fostering optimism and a resilient spirit."

Mark Alexander, CEO of Icelandic Provisions, shared, "Our 'Bowl Half Full' report illustrates the transformative potential of the Nordic lifestyle, where optimism, resilience, and well-being are intrinsically linked. This study, which we're thrilled to have partnered with experts, Wakefield Research and Dr. Chopra, reveals how adopting some of these time-honored principles and incorporating healthy changes can empower Americans to foster a more positive outlook and tackle personal obstacles with increased confidence."

Surveying 5,000 Americans across the United States, the report reveals that even in the face of adversity, Americans maintain a remarkable sense of personal optimism with the National Optimism Index Score standing at a promising 6.7*. The report dives deeper into what could be the secret sauce to optimism: daily practices and healthy habits. Turns out, people who embrace outdoor adventures, savor nutritious breakfasts like a bowl of skyr, and stick to regular exercise routines are not just healthier, they also have a more positive outlook - with those engaging in these activities scoring up to a 7.2 on the Optimism Index!

How the Country Stacks Up

The Most Optimistic States: Wyoming leads the way as the most optimistic state with an Optimism Index Score of 7.2. California (7.1), New Jersey (7.1), Alabama (7.0), and Maryland (7.0) round out the top five. Driving this positive outlook? In Wyoming , 82% of residents wake up ready to own the day compared to 62% of Americans, and 98% of residents are willing to retry failed projects compared to 90% of Americans. California is all about healthy habits with 43% feeling well-rested compared to just 35% of Americans, and 81% starting their day with a nutritious breakfast when they have time or as often as they want compared to 62% of Americans. New Jersey's high optimism is attributed to a strong focus on physical health, with 45% of residents feeling they get enough exercise, compared to just a third of Americans.





Generational Outlook : Baby Boomers are rocking the optimism leaderboard with an Optimism Index Score of 7.1, followed by Millennials (6.7), Gen X (6.5), and Gen Z (6.4). Only 9% of Boomers let daily annoyances get under their skin, compared to Gen Z (34%), Millennials (29%), and Gen X (28%), and 71% of Boomers kick off their day with a positive mindset, more than Gen X (61%), Millennials (57%), and Gen Z (51%).

: are rocking the optimism leaderboard with an Optimism Index Score of 7.1, followed by (6.7), (6.5), and (6.4).

The Optimism Equation

Positive Outlook - Optimism is an attitude that can be honed with intentional mindset shifts:

92% of respondents are confident in their ability to positively shape their future. An impressive 82% of Americans brush off setbacks as mere speed bumps, while 96% are all about the power of sticking it out and pushing through. Over two-thirds (69%) of the most optimistic are less bothered by daily frustrations, facing them less than once a week. Over 4 in 5 (82%) view setbacks as temporary, and 96% are firm believers in the power of perseverance as the key to overcoming challenges.





Healthy Habits - Incorporating positive, daily habits to your life can help shift one's outlook:

It's not just what you eat, it's when - and what! Americans that start their day with a healthy breakfast 3 times a week or more had higher optimism rankings (7.2) than those who do so twice a week or less (5.9). More than half of Americans (56%) consume probiotic foods weekly or more. Millennials (63%) are especially fond, and feast on foods such as yogurt, skyr, and sauerkraut at least every week. Nearly all Americans (98%) have their go-to mood boosters, with 71% jamming out to their favorite tunes and 59% getting their groove on outside to lift their spirits. The majority (52%) spend an hour or more a day outside, taking in the fresh air and sunshine - with a strong majority (77%) exercising weekly or more.



The 'Bowl Half Full' Survey

This survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 5,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18+, with 100 interviews in each of the 50 states, between August 12th and August 21st, 2024, using an email invitation and online survey.

The Optimism Barometer Index* finds an overall optimism rating based on respondent's answers to 10 metrics. These questions about feelings and perceptions are each evaluated on a simple pass/fail system, resulting in a score of 0 to 10 for each respondent; to reach the overall rating (for example, by state), scores were averaged together to provide a score of that state's optimism.

About Icelandic Provisions

Icelandic Provisions produces the only authentic skyr made using Certified Heirloom Skyr Cultures in North America. Our skyr is purposefully crafted using high-quality, natural ingredients and is rich in protein not sugar. Icelandic Provisions was founded by Polaris Founders Capital in partnership with the oldest and largest dairy co-op in Iceland, MS Iceland Dairies. Under the mentorship of MS Iceland's Skyr Masters, Icelandic Provisions ensures every cup of Skyr is made the Icelandic way: Thick, creamy and delicious.

