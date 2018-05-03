Comeback Trail 5K Celebrates Stroke Survivors

The Comeback Trail 5K series is the National Stroke Association's flagship event to raise stroke awareness and highlight the determination of stroke survivors. All 14 Comeback Trails around the country aim to advocate for and empower the 7 million Americans who have survived a stroke, and encourage anyone affected by stroke to come back strong.

"The recovery journey that every stroke survivor goes through can be very personal and challenging," said Robyn Moore, CEO of National Stroke Association. "With these Comeback Trail events, we want each survivor to feel validated and empowered by their journey, while learning from the experiences of others."

Each event features countless heartwarming stories like that of James Finch, who participated in the Denver Comeback Trail 5K after spending 30 days in the hospital for a stroke at age 39.

"When I did the Comeback Trail 5K, it was an accomplishment just being there. It doesn't matter if it takes you 30 minutes or two hours, you're doing it and your loved ones are doing it with you," says Finch. "It's building strength by numbers. The more people we see doing it, the stronger we will be."

Event Dates and Locations:

Houston, TX | April 14

Washington, DC | April 28

Nashville, TN | May 5

Denver, CO | May 6

Chicago, IL | June 2

Cincinnati, OH | Sept 15

Raleigh, NC | Sept 15

Atlanta, GA | Oct 6

Newark, DE | Oct 6

Syracuse, NY | Oct 13

Long Island, NY | Oct 20

DFW, TX | Oct 21

Phoenix, AZ | Oct 27

Orange County, CA | Nov 10

Registration is free, but donations are encouraged. All donations support the National Stroke Association, the oldest national non-profit 100% dedicated to stroke, whose mission is to reduce the incidence and impact of stroke by delivering education and programs focused on prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and support for all impacted by stroke. The event is nationally sponsored by Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Merz, Ekso Bionics, Piramal Critical Care, and Allergan.

