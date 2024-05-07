Comedian AJ Verma To Open For Ludacris For Rollout Music Festival

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollout Music Festival is thrilled to announce its all-star lineup for the June 14th show at 7:30 p.m. at the American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi. The lineup features Soulja Boy, Bow Wow, and Ludacris and is set to be an entertaining night of music.

The Festival has now made the lineup even stronger by bringing in Comedian AJ Verma to kick off the festival.

AJ Verma is a comedian who was discovered at the American Comedy Club in San Diego, California. His latest set was performed at the iconic Cobb's Comedy Theater in San Francisco, California. He's a current student of the Rehearsal Room in San Diego, California.

Verma has opened for some of the most up-and-coming comedians. His latest was for Abby Govindan, an Indian comedian featured in Vogue, among other mainstream publications.

Verma will kick off the star-studded show in front of 10,000 fans, performing new material that will be included in his special "Wrong Indian," which is set to come out later this year.

SOURCE Verma Media