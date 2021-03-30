Comedian And Host Of "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah To Present At Forrester's B2B Summit North America

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced Trevor Noah, the most successful comedian in Africa and the host of the award-winning "The Daily Show," will join the mainstage for a moderated Q&A at its B2B Summit North America event. Being held as a live virtual experience from May 3–6, B2B Summit will showcase Forrester's latest research, models, and frameworks to help marketing, sales, and product leaders align their strategies to accelerate business growth.

The agenda offers more than 100 track sessions and will spotlight topics from winning customer retention strategies to evolving marketing operating models and business transformation processes. New research unveiled at the event will focus on the latest B2B buying trends; changing buyer needs, including how to build trust with them and their demand for hyperlocalized interactions; and new practices in product portfolio management and the digital tools required to improve product management processes. Forrester clients will take the stage to share how they leveraged Forrester models and frameworks to drive change and accelerate results at their organizations.

Born in South Africa to a Black South African mother and a white European father, Mr. Noah brings a unique perspective to the analysis of American politics and pop culture. Known for pushing bold narratives, Noah is passionate about bringing race, racism, discrimination, and mental health issues to light. In a moderated Q&A at B2B Summit North America, Noah will share his own personal experiences and perspective on these topics to help organizations build more diverse and equitable workplaces — a business imperative for high-performing organizations.

Noah has written, produced, and starred in 11 comedy specials, including his most recent, "Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia," which launched in November 2018 on Netflix. The special touches upon racism, immigration, camping, and more. In 2019, he launched a new podcast series, "The Trevor Noah Podcast," to explore unfamiliar angles, embrace differing viewpoints, and celebrate the contradictions that make the modern world both bewildering and exciting. Noah is also the author of the number one New York Times bestseller "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood" and its young-readers adaptation "It's Trevor Noah: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood," which also debuted as a New York Times bestseller.

"For more than a decade, B2B Summit has been serving as a community for marketing, sales, and product leaders at high-performing organizations," said Lisa Riley, senior vice president of global events at Forrester. "In today's business environment, building an equitable workplace for all is top of mind for leaders. We hope Trevor Noah's open and candid discussions around race and racism will inspire these leaders to make bold decisions and accelerate change in their organizations."

CONTACT: Shweta Agarwal, [email protected]

SOURCE Forrester

