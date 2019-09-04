Comedian and Podcast Host Jared Freid Releases Debut Album Announcing: Always A Momma Bear

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City-based comedian Jared Freid, host of "The JTrain Podcast" and co-host of Betches' "U Up?" announces the release of his debut album, Always A Momma Bear. The album, which covers everything from Jared's take on millennial dating to wellness trends will be released on September 27th and available on Apple music, Spotify, Sirius XM and Pandora. Always A Momma Bear is produced by Virtual Comedy Network, best known for producing and distributing curated audio and video from today's most prolific comedians.

Jared Freid Always A Momma Bear Album Cover Jared Freid

"I'm pumped to be releasing my debut stand-up album, said Freid. "While many of my fans know me as a podcast host or someone who screams at The Bachelor, the truth is I've been doing stand-up seven nights a week for almost ten years. Listen. Enjoy. Share it with a friend who drinks five vodka sodas but would scoff at having a regular Coke. Boom."

As host of "The JTrain Podcast" Jared and his influential guests discuss hot topics and answer emails from listeners ranging from hooking up and dating apps to relationships and post-grad problems. Guests have included: Pete Davidson, Michael Che, Colin Quinn, Grace Atwood, Caila Quinn, among others. Recent episodes cover Sexting Materials In The Bed, You Can Only Be So Weird For Women and Dating Isn't Easy Until It's Easy. Jared is a regular at New York City's Comedy Club, Gotham, Stand Up New York, and headlines clubs around the country.

Jared has been featured on ABC, NBC, MTV, TruTV, NFL Network, and AXS TV. He can often be found as a commentator on all things The Bachelor. In addition, Jared co-hosts "U Up?" with Betches co-founder Jordana Abraham. With over 450K monthly listeners and a consistent spot on iTunes' Top 100, "U Up?" is a modern dating podcast that's here to help you not die alone.

Virtual Comedy Network was founded by comedy industry veteran Jim Serpico. Serpico served as executive producer on the series' Maron, Rescue Me, The Comedy Central Roasts and many stand-up comedy specials and albums. VCN is making comedy albums relevant again.

Follow Jared Freid on Instagram

Press Screener: https://soundcloud.com/virtualcomedynetwork/sets/album-screener-jared-freid-always-a-momma-bear/s-k48Uk

Jared Freid: Always A Momma Bear Pre-Order Link: https://orcd.co/vcnjaredfreidmommabearpreorder

Jared Freid: Always A Momma Bear Album Art https://i.postimg.cc/g04B9SB8/Jared-Album-Good-1.jpg

Website: www.virtualcomedynetwork.com

VCN Media Contact:

Jim Serpico

221006@email4pr.com

646-269-4146

SOURCE Virtual Comedy Network

Related Links

http://www.virtualcomedynetwork.com

