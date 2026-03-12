Comedian Dino Archie Premieres Stand-Up Special Beautiful Burden March 21 on HYPE+ Channel

Archie has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kevin Hart's LOL Network, and Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen

ATLANTA and LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parenting an 18-month-old can test anyone's nerves—but comedian Dino Archie turned it into comedy gold with Beautiful Burden, a hilarious stand-up special premiering worldwide March 21, 2026, on the HYPE+ YouTube channel reaching more than one million subscribers. In the special, the comic riffs on the pressures of fatherhood, the realities of getting older, and the complicated dynamics of relationships and sex after 40.

Dino Archie Trailer Speed Speed Comedian Dino Archie Premieres Stand-Up Special Beautiful Burden on HYPE+.

With Beautiful Burden, Archie leans into the edgy, unfiltered, and unapologetically funny style that has made him a respected voice among stand-up comedians and fans alike. The release also marks a new partnership with HYPE+, expanding the platform's growing slate of original comedy content while bringing Archie's latest work to a global streaming audience.

"We've watched Dino for years and knew immediately that Beautiful Burden was a special we wanted to bring to the HYPE+ audience," said Jon Aba, CEO of HYPE+. "He's a seasoned comic with an international following and has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Andrew Schulz, Hasan Minhaj, and Hannibal Buress. Partnering with Dino is a no-brainer."

Archie added, "I'm excited to bring my first full-length comedy special to HYPE+. They don't chase the algorithm—they change it. Their commitment to original comedy and storytelling makes HYPE+ the perfect home for Beautiful Burden. I hope audiences enjoy it as much as I enjoyed creating it."

An award-winning stand-up comedian and podcaster, Archie has appeared on Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen, and Kevin Hart's LOL Network, building a reputation as one of the most consistent comedians working the international comedy circuit today. Archie's performances include appearances at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and YouTube's Don't Tell Comedy channel.

His socially aware work has earned significant recognition, including winning the Seattle International Comedy Competition and the Best Crowd Work Award at the Just For Laughs Northwest Festival. Born in Fresno, California, and now based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Archie has released six comedy albums, including the specials Toxic But Safe and The Lord's Work, currently streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Dino Archie: Beautiful Burden premieres March 21, 2026, at 12 noon exclusively on HYPE+ YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbrMufTBPIo). Follow HYPE+ at @HypePlusTV on all social media.

About HYPE+

HYPE+ is a digital media network and streaming platform, based in Atlanta and Los Angeles, delivering original programming, interviews, news and entertainment commentary to a global audience. Founded in 2009 as Comedy Hype, the company has grown from a grassroots urban news blog into a widely followed media brand with more than one million YouTube subscribers and daily news updates that regularly draws more than 100,000 views per story. Through it's platform, HYPE+ is expanding its lineup to include comedy specials, documentaries and original film projects by offering distribution partnerships to lead creators, directors, and producers. HYPE+ has also produced original comedy specials such as HALF/TRUTHS, starring Pierre, further establishing its presence in the streaming comedy space. To watch premium content or learn about business opportunities visit HypersClub.com.

Contact: Edrea Davis, Jazzmyne PR

Phone/Text: 818.613.9521

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE HYPE+