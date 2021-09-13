Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias Announces His 2022 "Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias Back On Tour"

Iglesias is one of America's most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with almost a billion views and has over 25 million fans across social media. In 2018, Gabe was included in The Hollywood Reporter's "Top 40 Comedy Players" issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. The comedian has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Iglesias is the star and executive producer of Mr. Iglesias, the multi-cam, Netflix original comedy series, which is currently streaming season 1-3. In addition to the Netflix comedy series, Iglesias penned a deal with Netflix to release his next two stand-up comedy specials for the streaming service. The first, titled One Show Fits All, was filmed in front of a sold-out audience at the Toyota Center in Houston and debuted in January 2019. His third special for the streaming service and 7th special overall will tape sometime in 2021; both of these specials are follow-ups to his highly successful 2016 special, I'm Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry.

Feature film credits include co-starring roles in Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and A Haunted House 2. Gabriel's voice has been heard in many animated films, most recently STXfilm's Ugly Dolls. In 2017 Iglesias voiced the role of "Head Clerk" in Pixar's Academy Award nominated animated film Coco. He also voiced "Rufus the Dog" in Sony's Golden Globe nominated animated holiday film The Star and "Cuatro" in Fox 20th Century Film's Academy Award nominated animated film Ferdinand. Gabriel is one of a handful of comedians with a theatrically released stand-up concert comedy film, The Fluffy Movie

2022 GABRIEL "FLUFFY" IGLESIAS BACK ON TOUR

Saturday, January 8, 2022 - Blaisdell Arena - Honolulu, HI

Friday, January 14, 2022 - Idaho Central Arena - Boise, ID

Saturday, January 15, 2022 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena

Thursday, January 27, 2022 - Suncoast Credit Union Arena - Fort Myers, FL

Friday, January 28, 2022 - Yuengling Center - Tampa, FL

Saturday, January 29, 2022 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL

Sunday, January 30, 2022 - Peabody Auditorium - Daytona Beach, FL

Thursday, February 3, 2022 - Cable Dahmer Arena - Independence, MO

Friday, February 4, 2022 - Ralston Arena - Ralston, NE

Saturday, February 5, 2022 - Tyson Events Center - Sioux City, IA

Sunday, February 6, 2022 - Alliant Energy PowerHouse - Cedar Rapids, IA

Friday, March 18, 2022 - Stockton, CA - Stockton Arena

Saturday, March 19, 2022 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Sunday, March 20, 2022 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium

SOURCE Gabriel Iglesias