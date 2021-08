Comedian Jo Koy Announces His 2022 Funny Is Funny World Tour

As one of today's premiere stand-up comics Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house to now selling out the world's most prestigious venues including Radio City Music Hall (New York), Chase Center (San Francisco), The Forum (Los Angeles), Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai) and ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU). The hugely relatable comic pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son.

In March 2021, the comedian released his first autobiography, Mixed Plate with Harper Collins Publishers. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up: the conflict, the drama, and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, a country and the world.

Koy recently finished production with Amblin Partners and Dan Lin's Ridback for the comedy film, Easter Sunday releasing in theaters April 1, 2022. The feature film will be loosely based on Koy's life experiences and will be set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday.

The comedian has had five highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix including his latest variety special In His Element current streaming on Netflix with plans to shoot his 3rd stand-up special in 2022. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio.

In fall 2020, Koy received the cover for Variety's comedy issue as a "Legend and Groundbreaker." In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious "Stand-Up Comedian of The Year" award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2019, the comedian reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle.

Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly, Lights Out with David Spade, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, A Little Late With Lilly Singh, Today with Hoda & Jenna, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, Larry King Now, Beat Bobby Flay, The Breakfast Club, Celebrity Page TV, World's Funniest Fails and Sean In The Wild.

FUNNY IS FUNNY TOUR

Thursday, January 6, 2022 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

Friday, January 7, 2022 - El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

Saturday, January 8, 2022 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Sunday, January 9, 2022 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

Thursday, January 13, 2022 - Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Friday, January 14, 2022 - Durham, NC @ DPAC

Saturday, January 15, 2022 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

Friday, January 21, 2022 - Eugene, OR @ Silva Concert Hall

Thursday, February 17, 2022 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

Sunday, February 20, 2022 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Thursday, February 24, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Friday, February 25, 2022 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

Saturday, February 26, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

Thursday, March 10, 2022 - Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

Saturday, March 12, 2022 - Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

Friday, April 8, 2022 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Saturday, April 9, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Friday, April 15, 2022 - Belmont Park, NY - Long Island @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park

Friday, April 29, 2022 - Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

