Comedian Kalliope Brings Humor and Healing to NYC Stage as Semi-Finalist in MicDupNYC Comedy Showdown

The highly anticipated performance will take place on May 15, 2026 at 7:30 PM at The Producer's Club. Before stepping into stand-up, Kalliope built an international following through her award-winning streaming docu-series Kalliope's From Fear to Freedom, where she helped individuals confront and overcome irrational fears and painful memories—then guided them to laugh about what once held them back. The series, now streaming on major platforms, blends emotional breakthroughs with humor, a signature style she now brings to live audiences.

Prior to this she was a tournament winning professional golfer, has authored three Amazon Best Sellers in their category while her TEDx Talk has over 2.2 Million views. Her upcoming performance carries special meaning. The venue sits across the street from her parents' first home and just one block from Poseidon Bakery, where her childhood was sweetened with family traditions. "Coming back to perform here feels like a full-circle moment," Kalliope shares. "It's where my story began—and now I get to share it in a whole new way."

Kalliope has been documenting her entire journey through the Comedy Showdown from day one, capturing every moment leading up to the semi-finals. Whether she takes home the win or not, she is committed to sharing the experience with her growing audience.

Beyond the stage, Kalliope continues her mission to spread positivity nationwide. While touring, she creates spontaneous acts of generosity—giving money to strangers or sharing lottery winnings—capturing these uplifting moments on her social media platform @Kalliope.nyc.

Her goal is simple: make people laugh, feel good, and remind them that even through challenging times, joy is still everywhere. Laughter is some of the best medicine.

Tickets for the Comedy Showdown semi-finals are available at www.micdupnyc.com.

Event Details: Event: MicDupNYC Comedy Showdown Semi-Finals

Performer: Kalliope (Given Name: Kalliope Barlis)

Date: May 15, 2026

Location: The Producers Club 358 West 44th Street,New York, NY 10036

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Instagram:

TEDx Talk

Website: https://www.buildingyourbest.com/

Tap Here to Watch Docu-Series Kalliope's From Fear to Freedom From Fear to Freedom for Free

SOURCE Building Your Best Inc.