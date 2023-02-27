Comedian Kevin Hart's Reality Check Tour Is Coming to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium May 18

General on sale begins Friday, Mar. 3 at 10 am ET at hofvillage.com

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) today announces that Emmy and twice Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart will be bringing his Reality Check Tour to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, May 18, 2023. General on sale begins Friday, March 3 at 10 am ET and can be purchased at hofvillage.com and kevinhartnation.com. The show will start at 7:30 pm.

"Kevin Hart's incredible career and success as a comedian and actor make him the perfect fit for our world-class venue at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable night of laughs and entertainment, and we encourage everyone to get their tickets early due to high demand," said Mike Levy, HOFV President of Operations.

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years, Hart has become Hollywood's box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than in $4.23 billion global revenue.

'Reality Check' was recently named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard and Hart was awarded the People's Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022 based on the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased through hofvillage.com and kevinhartnation.com.

About KEVIN HART:

Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of Hartbeat; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. The next generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions' best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud's expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral role part in building Hart's eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity. Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via Hartbeat for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible.

In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, "Zero Fu**ks Given," which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Comedy Album". Hart also earned Emmy nominations for "Die Hart," for "Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, "Don't F**k This Up".

Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, "The Decision," was nominated for an Audie award for "Best Original Audiobook in 2021." Kevin is a founding partner in two companies: the premium tequila brand Gran Coramino, and plant based quick serve restaurant Hart House. Kevin's brand partnerships include Sam's Club, Audemars Piguet, Fabletics Men, Chase J.P Morgan, Hydrow, NutraBolt, Brüush, Tommy John and Therabody.

About Hall of Fame Village:

Hall of Fame Village is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the ForeverLawn Sports Complex. Phase II added the Constellation Center for Excellence, Center for Performance, Fan Engagement Zone, Play-Action Plaza, and will add a football-themed indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com .

